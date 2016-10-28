Scenic Hwy repairs at Statue Bay underway

Livingstone Shire Council Manager Disaster Management, Recovery and Resilience Dave Mazzaferri, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams inspect the damage at Statue Bay.

MOTORISTS are advised the Scenic Highway at Statue Bay has closed while construction works to repair the road take place.

The repairs started on Wednesday and are expected to finish in June (2017).

The alternate route for all traffic will be via Clayton Rd and Mulambin Rd. Livingstone Shire Council requests that motorists comply with reduced speed limits and exercise caution in the built-up areas.

The works are a result of a landslide following Cyclone Marcia.

The Statue Bay stretch of highway was the hardest hit infrastructure casualty when Marcia struck in February 2015 with major landslips and wild seas undermining the road from below.

The repairs will cost $18 million and include major cliff stabilisation, sea wall reconstruction, and strengthening and widening of the road to provide both a safety buffer and a pedestrian/cycleway.