Scholarships of up to $10,000 available

ASPIRING teachers are urged to apply for grants and scholarships on offer from the Palaszczuk Government.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said local Year 12 students interested in pursuing a teaching career should apply.

"Queensland is a growing state with hundreds of extra teachers required over the next five years,” Mrs Lauga said.

"We want to ensure high achieving students are supported and encouraged to pursue a career in teaching.

"Teachers play an important role in our society and make a real difference to the lives of young Queenslanders, and we want to ensure we are hiring the best teachers for our local schools.”

Mrs Lauga said scholarships and grants were available to Year 12 students who had excelled in their studies.

"The TJ Ryan Memorial Medal and Scholarship and the Aspiring Teacher Grant are targeted to highly accomplished and talented Year 12 students,” she said.

"Winners of the TJ Ryan Memorial Medal and Scholarships receive up to $10,000 over the course of their first degree of up to five years.

"The Aspiring Teacher Grant is open to high-achieving secondary school-leavers who undertake an initial teacher training program in Queensland.

More information on the scholarships and grants, including how to apply, is available at http://education.qld.gov.au/hr/recruitment/teaching/