Schoolies anti-violence campaign

"VIOLENCE is never okay."

This is the message Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has for high school leavers as they gear up for Schoolies celebrations from November 19.

Mrs Lauga yesterday encouraged all Keppel Schoolies to join the #iPledgeQld campaign.

"We want all Schoolies to get the message the violence is never okay," she said

"Everyone should feel safe while attending Schoolies and our campaign focuses on encouraging Schoolies to look after their mates.

Every school leaver will receive a wallet card with information about how to stay safe and avoid violence while at Schoolies. They are encouraged to share photos with the #iPledgeQld hashtag and share the campaign with their friends.

Mrs Lauga said Year 12 was a special time for young people, and she congratulated graduating Year 12s wishing them all the best for a safe and fun Schoolies.

Mrs Lauga said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to encouraging respectful relationships and safe behaviour between young people.

"The #iPledgeQld campaign builds on the Palaszczuk Government's 'Safer Schoolies Initiative' and our ongoing school-based anti-violence messages.