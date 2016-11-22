31°
News

Schoolies brawl after Aussie disrespects Haka

22nd Nov 2016 7:36 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BRAWL has broken out among schoolies in Surfers Paradise after a young Aussie mocked a group of  New Zealanders performing the Haka.

The fight allegedly started when the Aussie and a New Zealander attacked each other in Cavill Mall, reports news.com.au.

The Gold Coast Bulletin filmed the event as police grabbed the Australian and isolated him from the pack around 11.15pm.

A few minutes later another schoolie has become involved in another fight but this time others have also come in.

More than a dozen were involved in the brawl and while police detained some next to a nearby kebab shop, one schoolie had to be tackled to the ground. 

""I was so scared ... it just happened right in front of us," one witness told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"Schoolies should be a celebration, not a place to fight.

"The fight was caused because the New Zealanders were insulted by what the young guy did during the haka.

"I understand it was not polite to do what he did, but violence is not the answer.

"We all need to be more respectful to different cultures."

Schoolies isn't always the most positive experience even for those who behave themselves. 

When Lily Creek and her friends decided to go to Schoolies on the Gold Coast after graduating high school, they weren't sure what to expect. 

"There are so many people here, it's ridiculous," she told The Morning Bulletin.

"Last night (Sunday) there was the beach party and it was meant to be really good, but the mosh pit just smelt like fish."

"Last night we were walking back to our hotel and there was a guy getting arrested. Like he was just lying on the ground and his face was bleeding," she said.

"I heard there is a video of a girl that was walking on the ledge between two balconies, which is pretty stupid, but that guy getting arrest is the worst we've seen so far".

Topics:  brawl editors picks qps schoolies

Brandis predicts LNP split: Labels Nicholls 'very mediocre'

Brandis predicts LNP split: Labels Nicholls 'very mediocre'

Brandis caught out rubbishing QLD LNP and predicting party split in hot mike moment

Is this Rocky's Anaconda store?

NEW BUSINESS: The old Webbers building gets a new look ahaead of a new business opening soon. It's believed Anaconda could be moving into the Aquatic Place building.

Aquatic Place building gets a fresh face

Doctor defends releasing 'deteriorating' Ann Parsons from ICU

Ann Parsons

Should Yeppoon woman have left intensive care?

Tracey's business a Mafia hit

TOP PRIZE: Tracey Siddins from Marketing Mafia receiving an award at the 2016 Queensland Multi Media Awards in Cairns.

Local marketing business takes out competition

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

OPEN: New shopping complex opens its doors to the public

Puma service station at the Parkhurst Town Centre will open on December 15.

MORE than 3000 people at Saturday's opening of the Parkhurst Centre

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

48 ACROSS THE REGION

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Catherine Carson, Elise Safstrom and Hope Storrie at the CBD Christmas Fair which is on tonight.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

RUMOURS have once again sprung up around Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe, this time claiming marriage is on the horizon.

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Harry Angus, known from Cat Empire, leads the street parade down the main drag of Mullumbimby to the Civic Hall as part of festivities for the Mullumb Music Festival. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We live in a cynical, cynical world

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace is congratulated by his fellow contestants and judges.

MOAMA teen takes out title on his 17th birthday.

Kylie Jenner's racy birthday message for Tyga

Kylie Jenner celebrated Tyga's birthday with a racy picture

The game too rude for Australians

They won't bother trying to get permission to sell it here

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Kutcher lived in an Airbnb following the end of his marriage to Demi

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

ON TOP OF TANBY ‘OFFERS OVER $350,000’

13 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ... Offers Over...

This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ocean & hinterland views. • One Acre fully serviced – underground power & water •...

Renovations Complete! Nothing to do but move in!

2/16 Poole Street, Kawana 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $228,000

This immaculate 3 double bedroom unit situated in both an elevated position and quiet street is conveniently located in close proximity to CQ University, Private...

Low Maintenance, Family Home Allenstown

268 Murray Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $169,900

This Allenstown home has a low maintenance exterior, aluminium windows, brick base and sits on a 666m lot. The yard is fenced, downstairs provides lockable car...

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Newly refurbished at $239,000

3 Maria Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 2 $239,000

This property is not to be missed! Presented in immaculate condition, this newly high quality refurbished home is ready to move into. Offering 3 bedrooms with...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

For your own peace and easy maintenance consider this modern 4 bedroom low set brick home. Situated on a 630m2 block overlooking green pastures with no neighbours...

Beauty on the Range!

150 Archer Street, The Range 4700

House 2 2 2 $347,000

This renovated Queensland Gable home is one of a kind. Beyond the private fence and up the front stairs, will feel right at home with two spacious bedrooms plus...

Norman Gardens Home – Amazing Deal!

3 Brumm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 4 $309,000

Owner is seeking urgent sale! This well presented high-set home is located on a privately fenced 606sqm block in a quiet cul de sac. Centrally positioned to...

Family Home in Perfect Location

7 Fields Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

This high set home is a must see if you are on the look out for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Featuring three bedrooms, brand new separate bathroom and...

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!