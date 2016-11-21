Schoolies: The mosh pit just smelt like fish

WHEN Lily Creek and her friends decided to go to Schoolies on the Gold Coast after graduating high school, they weren't sure what to expect, but their first night at the end of school celebration was certainly a new experience.

"There are so many people here, it's ridiculous,” she told The Morning Bulletin.

"Last night (Sunday) there was the beach party and it was meant to be really good, but the mosh pit just smelt like fish.”

Despite many reports of wild behaviour and arrests, Lily, who just graduated from Rockhampton Grammar School, said she hadn't yet seen anything too crazy.

"Last night we were walking back to our hotel and there was a guy getting arrested. Like he was just lying on the ground and his face was bleeding,” she said.

"I heard there is a video of a girl that was walking on the ledge between two balconies, which is pretty stupid, but that guy getting arrest is the worst we've seen so far”.

Despite reports of risky behaviour and multiple arrests, police and paramedics have said they are pleased so far with the behaviour of those at Schoolies, with paramedics saying they are pleased with the low number of patients they have treated so far.

Maddelin McCosker