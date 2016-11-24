Schoolies Week over for teens

SCHOOL'S OUT:Taniesha Griffiths, Shayley Clarke, Natasha Hodda, Xavier Ratcliffe, Matt Langsdorf and Kaela Weisse at the Cooee Bay PCYC for Schoolies Week.

After days of celebration Schoolies in Yeppoon came to a close on Wednesday with a laser skirmish session during the day and a foam party in the evening.

The four days of fun provided school leavers with plenty of entertainment with events including DJ sets, nightly beach parties and movie nights.

This years Schoolies celebrations in Yeppoon saw a large drop in participation and registrations compared to last year.

This decrease was reflected throughout the state with most official Schoolies locations seeing a five to seven per cent drop in registrations.

Sergeant Greg Jones of the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast PCYC told The Morning Bulletin that despite the decrease in most Schoolies locations, some did see an increase.

"There has been a five to seven per cent decrease state-wide, but we have noticed an increase where there is no formalised response, in places like the Sunshine Coast and Agnes Waters and even overseas in places such as Fiji” Greg said.

