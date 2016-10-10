Second crash victim transferred to Brisbane

Three cars were involved in a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Mount Larcom this morning.

A SECOND male injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway on Friday morning has been transferred to Brisbane.

Five people were travelling in an SUV when it was involved in a crash with a ute and another vehicle at Mt Larcom about 7am on Friday.

There were seven patients transported to Rockhampton and Gladstone hospitals.

A 26-year-old male had been transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Friday night after sustaining a head injury and suspected fractured arm in the crash.

A second male, 31, had initially been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after the crash and was still in a critical condition on Saturday morning.

It is believed he was transferred Saturday afternoon.

Both males in the Royal Brisbane Hospital were in a critical condition at 1pm today.

Two 30-year-old females and another 31-year-old male are still in Rockhampton Hospital and were in a stable condition this morning.