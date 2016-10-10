Second crash victim transferred to Brisbane

A SECOND male injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway on Friday morning has been transferred to Brisbane.
Five people were travelling in an SUV when it was involved in a crash with a ute and another vehicle at Mt Larcom about 7am on Friday.
There were seven patients transported to Rockhampton and Gladstone hospitals.
A 26-year-old male had been transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Friday night after sustaining a head injury and suspected fractured arm in the crash.
A second male, 31, had initially been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after the crash and was still in a critical condition on Saturday morning.
It is believed he was transferred Saturday afternoon.
Both males in the Royal Brisbane Hospital were in a critical condition at 1pm today.
Two 30-year-old females and another 31-year-old male are still in Rockhampton Hospital and were in a stable condition this morning.