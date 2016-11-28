Second house burns down in a week

8:05am: A HOUSE was destroyed by fire overnight - the second in the region in a week.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the fire after emergency services were called to the scene near Mount Morgan before midnight, according to a Queensland Police Service spokesman.

The spokesman said the house was fully engulfed by flames when QPS arrived at the scene.

He said it was not occupied at the time.

7.46am: FIRE crews attended a house fire overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the house fire was fully involved when crews arrived.

She said QFES were called to the fire about midnight and left at 4am.

The fire was on Whitley Rd, Moongan, near Razorback Road.

The QFES spokeswoman said there was no one inside the building.

It is the second house fire in a week with a family losing everything after their Allenstown home was destroyed on November 20.