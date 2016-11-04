Second Quay St business announces closure

UPDATE 2PM: A SECOND riverbank business has announced its upcoming closure, with the owner saying trade was drastically reduced by the redevelopment of the street.

Dianne Jeha from Needlework Cottage said she would be selling her remaining stock and expected to be closed before Christmas.

She said the work along Quay St had seen car parking dramatically reduced, with many elderly customers simply unable to come to the store anymore when they couldn't park close by.

"People are unable to get into the street and they're totally confused because of the road works and the lack of signs," Dianne said.

Dianne Jeha behind the counter at the Needlework Cottage. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK061015cproperty4

"I don't really have any other option.

"I can't afford to keep my shop open for another 12 months and do nothing."

"I really think they have gone overboard with what they've done.

"For a business to have to withstand two and a half years of having roads closed around them I think is unfair."

Dianne said she would convert the store to a studio and continue to teach Japanese embroidery.

Council CEO Evan Parden spoke to The Morning Bulletin about the business closure.

"Council has leased the former Westpac car park next door to Needlework Cottage and Council has advised Dianne that some parks have been reserved for her customers," he said.

9AM: ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has responded to anger on social media over the closure of restaurant Saigon Saigon.

Michael, Karen and Ben Knight enjoy a drop of wine from the owner of Saigon Saigon Tai Lam as they have lunch with flooding river views. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK121210flood-a2 Allan Reinikka

A message from the business appeared on Facebook yesterday evening stating the business would be closing indefinitely due to the riverbank redevelopment work along Quay St.

The business had been operating from Customs House on Quay St after moving from a second riverside restaurant which will be demolished as part of the redevelopment.

The message stated the business had "survived many cyclones and flood events for over eight years", but was closing because of council's actions.

Steven Tran and Ka Luu at Saigon Saigon look over the Fitzroy River flood waters. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK3111flo-S8 Sharyn O'Neill

Council CEO Evan Pardon this morning responded to these claims.

"The owner of Saigon Saigon had two separate leases from council within the footprint of the Quay St redevelopment area," he said.

"Early this year the owner received a substantial settlement from council to cover the costs of a total relocation of his riverside restaurant business as the building will be demolished during the redevelopment works.

Director at Saigon Saigon, Tia Lam has had to relocate his restaurant to make room for the river bank redevelopment. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK130416asaigon2

"The owner chose to move the business to the Customs House.

"He later approached us to take up a five-year extension to his Customs House lease, which was due to expire in June 2016.

"We have now been approached by him for another payout.

"The Quay St works were widely advertised and advised late last year and continuously since then."