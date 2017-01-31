Second teen arrested over alleged youth gang bashing

UPDATE 3:45PM: Rockhampton police have confirmed a second 14-year-old girl has been arrested in relation to a shocking bashing at a supermarket overnight.

While the teen has been arrested, there are no further details on any charges at this stage.

Assault at IGA Glenmore shopping centre: WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. A bystander videoed an assault which took place at the Glenmore IGA Shopping Centre last night.

UPDATE 2PM: Councillor Neil Fisher believes the North Rockhampton community would be "stunned" by the crimes which have allegedly been committed by teens and young adults in the past week.

Cr Fisher said Rockhampton Regional Council had a good working relationship with the police, which had in the past seen many small issues dealt with before they got out of hand.

"We had some quite troubling areas and that liaison with North Rocky police has been very good, very thorough," he said.

"There's always that low percentage that are out there, but I find my community is very fortunate there is a line of communication and respect between local governments and police that we want to make our areas as safe as possible.

"It doesn't even seem like something a local would do."

10.30AM: A group has stormed into a Rockhampton supermarket and caused mayhem overnight, with at least one confirmed bashing and reports of property damage.

The attack was caught on camera by a customer.

Police have confirmed one girl, 14, has been charged, but they are searching for other suspects.

They said although there was only one confirmed bashing, there could be others who hadn't yet made complaints.

It comes after three men were charged with the armed hold-up of a Dean St supermarket late last week.

A person who wishes to remain anonymous has told The Morning Bulletin they witnessed a female staff member at the Glenmore Drakes IGA on Farm St being punched, a male staff member assaulted and "a female customer was bashed in the car park" by a small group of people.

They said "many vehicles" were damaged by the group, who allegedly also ran trolleys into cars.

Detective Sergeant Craig Strohfeldt, from Rockhampton CIB, said a 14-year-old female was arrested and charged following the incident.

He said the teen was charged with assault and several unrelated property offences, was remanded in custody overnight and will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Det Sgt Strohfeldt said police were still searching for several "outstanding suspects".

While The Morning Bulletin was told several people were assaulted, Det Sgt Strohfeldt said there had only been one complaint made by the female customer bashed in the car park.

He said others may have been assaulted, but not made formal complaints to officers.

Det Sgt Strohfeldt said there had also been no reports of property damage, but said people should contact police if their vehicle was damaged during the incident.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.