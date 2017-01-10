35°
SEDUCTIVE SECRET: I've got CQ's biggest adult movie collection

Amber Hooker
| 11th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Corrin Whitaker is about to open Sweet Cheeks adult store owner in Allenstown.
Corrin Whitaker is about to open Sweet Cheeks adult store owner in Allenstown. Chris Ison ROK100117cadult1

BRIGHT red walls, pin-up girls with locks to match and mounds upon mounds of adult toys, costumes and intriguing objects.

There is no place Corrin Whitaker would rather be than forging her way in the adult industry.

"Everyone in here is chasing a feeling,” Corrin explained of her new Allenstown shop, Sweet Cheeks.

"They come into my shop and I take it with the utmost respect.

"Some of them are chasing the feeling of a DVD, a husband and wife in a closeness.

"If when people leave I even talk about them at all, then I shouldn't be in this industry; it's about respect, and that's my favourite word in the whole world, 'respect'.

"It doesn't have to be dirty, we can look at the negatives - dirty, rough, immoral - but how about we look at the positives? At husbands and wives in love and romance and tenderness, that's the difference, and that's what my shop offers.”

Behind the seductive shopfront lies what Corrin hopes to create an "adult boudoir” which will one day boast an internet cafe.

Boxes upon boxes hold what she believes to be Central Queensland's biggest DVD swap library with more than 3000 movies, as well as high-quality products and a venue she hopes will host hens and bucks parties in the near future.

Living upstairs, Corrin said she is happy to jump out of bed in her pyjamas and pop down to work for the sake of her customers' privacy, and implored if anyone has a question, just ask - if she doesn't know, she will find out.

Corrin Whitaker is about to open Sweet Cheeks adult store owner in Allenstown.
Corrin Whitaker is about to open Sweet Cheeks adult store owner in Allenstown. Chris Ison ROK100117cadult3

Corrin is proud to call herself a "Parkie” after 27 years of travel and living away.

She now thanks her late partner Peter's mother for introducing her to what would fast become her life's passion.

Corrin explained her mother-in-law used to own the Love Heart shop in Rockhampton, where her shop now stands, and in Mackay, where she worked for several years.

Unable to hold back the tears, Corrin reflected on finding herself and "following her heart back home” after a life of tragedy.

"I have had a really hard life; my mum was murdered in Rockhampton with domestic violence, for a lot of years I was lost,” she said.

"A year and two days later my cousin died, my dad's passed away, he died of (prostate) cancer, my nephew was murdered in Sydney.

"Peter died two years ago, he was such my Peter Pan, but sometimes when the time is right, the time is right, and Peter has passed away, and his beautiful mother gave me this industry.

Corrin Whitaker is about to open Sweet Cheeks adult store owner in Allenstown.
Corrin Whitaker is about to open Sweet Cheeks adult store owner in Allenstown. Chris Ison ROK100117cadult2

"It makes you a more compassionate person; it makes you understand just because I have been given this gift of Sweet Cheeks doesn't make me any better than the person who swims in the fountain down the road.

"I could be a street sweeper and still be whistling my own tune. I have been blessed to come home, it makes me cry, even the smell of cattle.”

Eager to extend her assistance beyond Sweet Cheeks, Corrin has organised meetings with Club Rok with hopes to support the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community.

She also wants to do a prosthetic breast fitting course for women who have lost their breasts, and is interested in helping males with prostate cancer, a cause close to her heart.

Another passion which comes with the territory - safe sex. "I support 100% safe sex, so if someone hasn't got money for a condom come in and get one and I will give them one for free,” she said.

Corrin's store will open on Gladstone Rd on January 21 from 10am to 9pm. Her friend and adult entertainer Bonnie Tonic will be by her side to help create an unforgettable experience.

