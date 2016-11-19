30°
See It Live theatre season kicks off for Rocky

19th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
CHECK IT OUT: The Constellations are one of many exciting acts to hit Rockhampton
CHECK IT OUT: The Constellations are one of many exciting acts to hit Rockhampton

Opera Australia, Queensland Theatre, Circus Oz, Shake & Stir Theatre Co and more will perform in Rockhampton as part of the Pilbeam Theatre 2017 See It Live Theatre Season.

The season, launched last night, features shows from Australia's leading performing arts companies and Rockhampton Regional Council's much anticipated 2017 musical, Wicked.

The season allows theatregoers to buy tickets to multiple events and receive discounted tickets.

It begins on December 14 this year with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra's production of The Messiah, performed with local choristers in association with the Rockhampton Musical Union Choir.

Visit seeitlive.com.au for details. Season brochures are available from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office.

The Messiah - Queensland Symphony Orchestra

Pilbeam Theatre, 14 December 2016 at 7.30pm

Untapped - Raw Dance Company

A rhythmic extravaganza of dazzling sight and sound, overlaid with a healthy dose of Aussie humour, Untapped is strong, contemporary, and highly virtuosic.

Pilbeam Theatre, 22 March at 7.30pm

Wicked

After its record-breaking production of Mary Poppins in 2016, Rockhampton Regional Council will produce the worldwide hit musical Wicked, the untold stories of the witches of Oz.

Pilbeam Theatre 7 to 15 April

Model Citizens - Circus Oz

Model Citizens seamlessly blends the risk, beauty and rawness of acrobatic circus with pumping live music, stunning lighting, breathtaking physical improbability and no shortage of absurdity.

Pilbeam Theatre, April at 7.30pm

Constellations - Queensland Theatre

Sold-out seasons in New York and London - now it's Queensland's turn to be delighted and moved by this quirky and charming romance, starring Lucas Stibbard (Boy Girl Wall) and Jessica Tovey (Wonderland, Home and Away).

Pilbeam Theatre, 29 April at 7.30pm

2017 Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow

Don't miss your chance to join the laughs at the Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow. Get on board, grab your mates and get giggling as the ultimate comedy roadtrip rolls into town!

Pilbeam Theatre, 5 May at 7.30pm

The Marriage of Figaro - Opera Australia

Mozart's brilliant opera The Marriage of Figaro follows the adventures of a household over one crazy day.

Pilbeam Theatre, 12 July at 7.30pm

Dracula - Shake & Stir Theatre Co

The Gothic horror story swoops the country in a gripping, critically-acclaimed production created by shake & stir.

Pilbeam Theatre, 29 July at 7.30pm

La Fille mal gardee - Queensland Ballet

Set in the French countryside in the 1950s, La Fille mal gardée delights and entertains audiences as a love triangle creates comic chaos.

Pilbeam Theatre, Friday 25 August at 7.30pm

Mozart & Brahms

Britain's leading clarinetist, Matthew Hunt, joins violinist Pekka Kuusisto and ACO Collective in Mozar & Brahms for an energy-infused Sunday afternoon concert.

Pilbeam Theatre, 10 September at 3pm

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
UPDATE, 5am: The condition of a badly injured 35-year-old Hidden Valley man has improved after he was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

The season, launched last night, features shows from Australia's leading performing arts companies

