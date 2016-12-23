32°
News

Senator Canavan clashes with ABC over Adani

22nd Dec 2016 12:25 PM Updated: 3:16 PM
Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan during Question Time in the Senate at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan during Question Time in the Senate at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON based senator Matt Canavan has tiffed with ABC radio this morning, during an interview conducted by Kim Landers.

During the interview, Mr Canavan, who is also the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, was asked questions regarding Adani.

Organisation Getup has since slammed Mr Canavan over the "tirade" against the ABC.

Spokeswoman Ellen Roberts said the senator was attacking the ABC for acting in the public interest.

"Today we have learned that Adani wants to hide its assets, like the Abbot Point Coal Port, in secret and dodgy tax havens in the Cayman Islands. We've also learned that the company is under investigation for tax dodging in India," she said.

"And yet, despite its record, Senator Canavan thinks the company will pay 'billions in tax'."

See the full transcript of the ABC interview below:

KIM LANDERS:

The Minister for Resources and Northern Australia is Senator Matt Canavan and he joins me on the line. Minister good morning.

MINISTER CANAVAN:

Morning Kim.

KIM LANDERS:

Were you aware of this investigation into the Adani Group?

MINISTER CANAVAN:

Well before I get to that question Kim, can I just thank you for having me on your program because I have been very disappointed in the ABC's coverage of this issue in the past week. Some of your reports have been nothing but fake news...

KIM LANDERS:

Well let me put some of these specific points to you then. Were you aware of this investigation by the intelligence arm of the Indian Finance Ministry into the Adani Group?

MINISTER CANAVAN:

Well as I said, before I get to that, in all of your reports this week you've had no views from people in North Queensland. So it's very good to be joining you as Minister for Resources, but it's even better to be joining you as a proud resident of North Queensland. I'm looking out at the Great Barrier Reef right now, I'm lucky enough to have a view from my house...

KIM LANDERS:

It sounds lovely, so if I can direct you back to my question then. Where you aware of the investigation?

MINISTER CANAVAN:

One of the days that makes you think 'thank God you're born in Queensland'. 　But up here people need jobs. Later today I'll go to work and the biggest issue will be jobs. And the biggest issue will be how do we get jobs, and Adani and this project will create jobs. But none of your listeners or viewers this week on the ABC would get that point of view...

KIM LANDERS:

Minister, may I ask you a question, were you aware of this investigation into the Adani Group?

MINISTER CANAVAN:

Well I've asked my Department for advice about it. As your story indicated, there are no findings at this stage on this investigation. It's not unusual of course for tax authorities and others to investigate large companies. It's happened in this country with many companies and has involved large settlements for the Australian Taxation Office. I don't know the status of these allegations, apart from the fact that they remain allegations.

KIM LANDERS:

The Adani Group is seeking this one [billion] dollar taxpayer subsidised loan for the rail project part of the Carmichael development, and I understand that is being assessed by the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, which is an independent body. But how can that be considered when there are all these fraud investigations underway?

MINISTER CANAVAN:

Well I'll take advice Kim from the independent skills-based Board we have established and I'm very confident in that Board. Unfortunately I think the reporting from the ABC has been particularly one-sided on this issue so...

KIM LANDERS:

So I'm trying to give you an opportunity now to answer some specific questions. For example, would that fund hold-off making any decision until the investigation in India is completed?

MINISTER CANAVAN:

Well that's a matter for the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility. As I said, I'm very confident in the skills and experience we've got on the Board. They will make an assessment of these things and provide me advice.

KIM LANDERS:

The ultimate owner of the railway is a company that is based in the tax haven of the Cayman Islands. So how can a funding body like the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility do due diligence on a company like that?

MINISTER CANAVAN:

Well again, I have asked my Department on the reports that you had earlier this week in relation to that matter. They've advised me that there is nothing inconsistent with Adani's company structure with Australian laws. I'm very confident that the Adani project, hopefully it will happen, it will deliver billions of dollars of taxes to both the Queensland and Australian Governments. Those taxes will go to fund things like the ABC and the good work you do do, and you do a lot of good work. But we've all got our blind spots Kim and unfortunately the ABC has a massive one here on this project. Particularly in relation to the people of North Queensland whose views you just don't talk to.

KIM LANDERS:

So Minister just to clarify, your Department has done an examination of the corporate structure for the Adani Group and they're quite comfortable that some of these entities are based in the Cayman Islands. They don't see that as posing any problems, for example if Australia wants to ensure the loan is repaid?

MINISTER CANAVAN:

Well I think it's a great thing that Adani have announced they'll have their headquarters here in Australia, in Townsville, in a regional location. A lot of large companies in Australia don't have their headquarters in regional areas but it's great news for North Queensland that'll be the case. It's unfortunate that the ABC had an unhappy milestone recently where more than 50 per cent of your staff are based in Sydney, maybe that does colour your reporting on issues like this. I'm currently trying to fight that you're taking another video journalist out of Rockhampton. There will be no video journalists from Maroochydore to Townsville. It will be fly-over country for the ABC...

KIM LANDERS:

Minister if I can direct you, I'm asking about, as you say, this very important project for Queensland. If I could ask you another question about it, there is a 'fit and proper person' test for environmental approvals under the Act. What consideration was given to the evidence that the ultimate parent company of the mine is facing these multiple allegations in India?

MINISTER CANAVAN:

Well both the Queensland and Australian Governments have looked at all of this extensively. Indeed I remember this coming up in questioning to the Department of Environment when the approvals were made, and I was comfortable with what the Department of Environment federally has looked at to make sure that those tests have been met. I'm very confident in the 36 strict conditions we've placed on it at a Federal Government level. They will do things that will improve the environment here in Central Queensland. They'll protect an additional 31,000 hectares for the Black-Throated Finch. They will limit the draw-down on the springs in the area and also return water to the Great Artesian Basin, around 730 megalitres a year. So these are very strict conditions and this project will be a net environmental plus for the world. Not only will it protect the environment here in Central Queensland but it will also be using very high-quality coal which will displace coal that's not as high-quality in India or Indonesia and that will be a good thing for the environment.

KIM LANDERS:

Alright Minister thank you very much for speaking with AM.

MINISTER CANAVAN:

Thanks Kim.　　　　　　　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  abc adani matt canavan

BREAKING: 29 jobs lost as Rockhampton fast food franchise goes into voluntary administration

BREAKING: 29 jobs lost as Rockhampton fast food franchise goes...

Fast food franchise owners lose the fight with parent company to keep their stores open. Up to 50 stores closed Australia-wide

Customers spending big

ON THE LIST: Stockland Camera House owner Dale Winter holding a DJI Phantom 4Pro.

Business is booming with locals shopping at the last minute

Holiday boost for hideaway

ON TEHIR FEET: Fern's Hideaway owners John "Marto” and Genevieve Martin with Jann Stuckey and Mary Carroll at Ferns Hideaway Resort which is open and welcoming visitors.

Tourism to souther reef area improves

Get snapping for summer and win a Nikon

Rochelle Jupp submittedthis photo of her son happily enjoyingthe sun, surf and sand. It won the I am Summer photo competition in January, 2016.

Win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579

Local Partners

Get snapping for summer and win a Nikon

Win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Missing CQ woman found on Coast

MISSING: Debbie Stanley, 55, was last seen in Millwell Rd, Maroochydore.

A 55-year-old central Queensland woman reported missing from Coast

End of year dog race for young and old

MERRY WOOFMAS: L-R Jess Suli (12) and Caelan Hall (12) with \"You Maybe Right\" which will be running in the Rockhampton Xmas Cup Meet.

Christmas Cup finals a night for the whole family

Your guide to the school holidays

Do not use - Newsgate training image

Ideas to keep kids entertained these school holidays

GALLERY: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Santa at the Semple Family Memorial Santa Run Street Parade in Yeppoon.

Carols by the Beach kicks off after being postponed

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

CHANNEL Seven has taken urgent legal action to protect two of its network stars who have become embroiled in the sex scandal that struck the network.

  • TV

  • 23rd Dec 2016 8:26 AM

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

Venues plan to keep CBD open, despite closing time shake up

DRINK UP: Ginger Mule manager Hamish Hughes, pictured with Sgt Paul Bennett, is disappointed CBD venues voted for 2am closures.

Rocky CBD clubs and pubs vote for early closing times

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$179,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $179,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $219,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

Immaculate Family Home on 1,768m2

435 Rockonia Road, Lakes Creek 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

You will certainly be impressed with this renovated 3 bedroom family home spread over two levels with loads of outdoor living space. The kitchen and bathroom have...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

2,718m2 Vacant Land in Barlows Hill!

Lot 5,6 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large ... $225,000

Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large vacant home-site! Features include: • Approx. 1,061m2 building envelope • Underground...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $499,000

Spacious & very well built this 3 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $225,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Features include: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Date change for Shoalwater impact public meeting

Marlborough Motors owner Darryl McKenzie and his apprentice Alec Howard out the front of the workshop.

Politicians invited to Marlborough public meeting

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!