Separate high-profile murders in court today

Amber Hooker
| 21st Sep 2016 1:47 PM
Police.
Police. Cade Mooney

TWO accused murderers are due to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon for unrelated incidents.

ALMA STREET STABBING

Sebastiano Garofalo is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Mr Garofalo, 33, appears on allegations he stabbed two Rockhampton men, aged 32 and 33, outside the Ozcare Rockhampton homeless men's hostel in Alma St on September 15, 2015.

He was initially charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm, but the 32-year-old man, Aaron Flenady, tragically died from his injuries on September 16, 2015.

The 33-year-old victim underwent multiple life-saving surgeries at the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Mr Garofalo has appeared several times before the court since his arrest.

BEHEADING MURDER

Man arrested in relation to the murder of Syeid Alam escorted from the Rockhampton Police Station to watch house at the Rockhampton Courthouse.
Mohammed Khan will make his third appearance before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court, after he was arrested on May 17, 2016 and charged with the murder of Rockhampton man, Syeid Alam.

He faces one count each of murder and interfering with a corpse.

It is alleged the victim was decapitated, and his body was found in an inlet off the Fitzroy River at Park Avenue on April 16 this year.

Court report to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  alma street stabbing, crime, mohammed khan, murder, rockhampton magistrates court, sebastiano garofalo, syeid alam

