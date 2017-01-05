Serious shortage of child care workers right across Queensland

PLENTY OF JOBS: Rachelle Arnold with Alexander Lowry, Aveena Jasperson and Joshua Darby at Allenstown Child Care Centre.

QUEENSLAND is crying out for early childhood teachers and the under supply is opening up opportunities for student teachers, particularly in regional areas.

Vacancy rates in regional Queensland have reached 44 percent and 27 percent in metropolitan areas.

CQUniversity Pro Vice-Chancellor, Peter Heilbuth says the lack of qualified staff in the child care industry meant opportunities for trainee teachers to work while they studied.

Mr Heilbuth says CQUniversity's Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood) is unique as students can earn a nationally-recognised Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care in the first or second year of a Bachelor's degree.

"Because CQUniversity is a comprehensive institution, students can work as qualified, early learning professionals in childcare centres while they finish their degree studies,” he said.

"Our students can qualify for settings including long day care, school aged care, family day dare and kindergartens while progressing from certificate to diploma to bachelor studies and beyond.”

Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood) students can study via distance education or on-campus at Rockhampton, Cairns, Noosa, Bundaberg, Mackay and Townsville.