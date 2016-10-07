Setting healthy goals

NATASHA Griffin says she was the "fat kid in the class” when she was studying human movement and decided to make a change and study personal training as well.

The owner of Griffin PT likes to now look at exercise from more of a health perspective rather than an aesthetic one.

"I don't care how people look; it's more about how people feel,” she said.

"When your overweight there's so many health-related diseases that are caused by being overweight so I think people need to exercise more for a health point of view more than an aesthetic point of view.”

Natasha, who has owned Griffin PT for three and a half years, said the Morning Bulletin Kick the Kilos campaign was great as it targeted the right sort of exercise.

"It is great because it's cardiovascular-based so you're not just supporting heart and lung function but also generating more energy through exercise,” she said.

"It's a basic sort of exercise so it's not excessive and it's not hard on people's bodies; it's something that everybody can do, it's definitely beneficial that way.”

Having also owned a gym in Gladstone for 10 years, Natasha has seen the results which can come about if people set reachable goals and track their progress.

"I think everyone needs to have specific goals or something specific to follow, so if they can track it on an app it's always better for them.”

"We come up as one of the most overweight towns I think in Australia, not just in Queensland, so it (exercise) definitely does need a push, and like I said, if people have something to work towards they're going to get a lot more benefit out of it.”

Griffin PT has joined the health kick and is running a 21-day fitness challenge which starts on November 18, covering nutritional bases as well as fitness.