Seven people injured in head-on on Bruce Hwy

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad.

7.40am: THE Bruce Highway is being cleared for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter as emergency services attend seven patients involved in a head-on crash.

Reports indicate injuries of the patients include head injuries, facial injuries, chest injuries and leg injuries.

It is believed that most of the people are in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Reports indicate one male in his 30s has sustained head and chest injuries, another in his 20s has sustained chest injuries and a third male in his 30s has sustained facial injuries.

It is believed a female in her 20s has head and facial injuries and a man in his 40s has leg injuries.

The crash is 2km south of Mt Larcom near the Gladstone turn off.

7.11am: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a head-on collision on the Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton.

An ambulance officer who came across the scene reports there are five people in one car where one person is trapped and two people in another car also trapped.

The crash is 300 metres from the Mt Larcom State School.

Two stretcher ambulance units from Rockhampton have been tasked to the crash and RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter is also heading towards the crash.