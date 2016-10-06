Seven storey apartment block planned for council CBD site

The Palaszczuk Government today revealed the Rockhampton CBD as one of its four priority projects to activate underutilised government-owned land through the state's Advancing Our Cities and Regions strategy.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk's announcement of support for the revitalisation of the Rockhampton CBD has been welcomed by mayor Margaret Strelow.

The Palaszczuk Government today revealed the Rockhampton CBD as one of its four priority projects to activate underutilised government-owned land through the state's Advancing Our Cities and Regions strategy.

The state's support for two joint-venture projects for residential and student accommodation includes the council's vacant land site at 45 William St.

"The proposal at this stage is for a seven storey apartment building aimed at a different market to the riverfront apartments that have added so much vibrancy to our city," Cr Strelow said.

"It will be a combination of one and two bedroom apartments and a number of 'live and work' apartments that have residential living upstairs and commercial space on the ground floor."

Cr Strelow said the council had been working with the State Government on the project for around 18 months.

"It is a deliberate tilt at seeing an increase in residents in the CBD," Cr Strelow said.

"Density is what keeps shops alive in city centres and as we see in cities everywhere, students and young urban professionals want to live where the takeaway is easy and the coffee is good.

"Someone has dubbed our CBD redevelopment 'Sparkle City', and I love that!

"It's about revitalisation, using the bones of our extraordinary CBD and putting them to work in a new way.

"The confidence shown by the State Government in supporting Rockhampton is welcome news and is a key component of our CBD Revitalisation planning."