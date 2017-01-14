Severe thunderstorm warning issued for CQ

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfieds, Central West and Maranoa and Warrego forecast distrcts.
The storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.
Locations that may be affected include:
- Barcaldine,
- Tambo,
- Blackall,
- Alpha,
- Jericho,
- Augathella,
- Aramac,
- Natal Downs,
- Elgin Downs and
- Aberfoyle.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reminds people they that should:
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.