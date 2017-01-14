Severe thunderstorm warning issued for CQ

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfieds, Central West and Maranoa and Warrego forecast districts.

The storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

Locations that may be affected include:

Barcaldine,

Tambo,

Blackall,

Alpha,

Jericho,

Augathella,

Aramac,

Natal Downs,

Elgin Downs and

Aberfoyle.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reminds people they that should: