Shadow minister wants more 'proactive' croc plan

19th Nov 2016 6:06 PM
CROC WARNING: There has been a recent crocodile sighting in the Burnett River.
CROC WARNING: There has been a recent crocodile sighting in the Burnett River. Mike Knott BUN040816CROC2

THE LNP are taking a bite out of crocodile management.

The party has committed to a crocodile management plan to better protect both locals and tourists in Far North Queensland.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said in Port Douglas today an LNP Government, if elected, would better manage the reptiles in a bid to improve public safety.

He said the LNP would be more proactive in removing crocodiles from waters around major population centres such as Cairns, Townsville and tourist destinations such as Port Douglas.

"The LNP would proactively work with wildlife rangers and residents to identify and deal with problematic and aggressive crocodiles,” he said.

"Those crocs will then be relocated to either national parks, wildlife reserves or registered crocodile farms.”

Shadow Environment Minister Dr Christian Rowan said crocodiles were a unique part of Queensland's natural heritage.

He said crocodiles held major cultural significance for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and were also an attraction for domestic and international tourists.

"Fresh and saltwater crocodiles have been protected in Queensland for more than 40 years and as numbers have increased so too have public safety concerns,” Dr Rowan said.

"While no natural waterway can be 100% risk-free, we should be listening to the concerns of locals and being much more proactive in removing crocodiles.

"We need to be more active in preventing crocodiles from entering popular freshwater swimming areas and at popular beaches and we should not be tolerating crocodiles around boat ramps and marinas.”

Fast Facts:

  • Fresh and saltwater crocodiles have been protected in Queensland for since 1974.
  • As numbers in the wild have increased from the brink of extinction, so too have incursions in urban/tourist areas.
  • The former LNP government adopted a three-tier approach to protect humans at popular beaches, swimming holes, boat ramps and marinas.
  • Since 1985, there have been eight fatal crocodile attacks in Queensland, 16 confirmed non-fatal attacks and one unconfirmed non-fatal attack.
  • Australia is one of the few countries where estuarine crocodiles have a good chance of survival in the wild, and the only country where the freshwater crocodile is found.
  • Crocodiles are an important part of the food chain and help keep wetland environments healthy and stable, protecting them is vitally important.
