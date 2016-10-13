Share your stories in the Gracemere Bulletin

GRACEMERE Bulletin's final edition for 2016 is currently underway and we are looking for your amazing stories to share.

The final edition for this year will be published on December 5, 2016.

We would love to hear from you and share your exciting community news with the wider community of Gracemere.

As there are many community events, celebrations and milestones that happen in our beautiful region each week, we would love to know what's happening with you.

We are inviting you to submit your stories, photos, community news to us so that we can share them in our paper and on our website.

Gracemere Bulletin covers a variety of aspects including, but not limited to: weddings, anniversaries, babies, obituaries, community events, fundraisers, milestones, reunions, events and sporting achievements

If you have something you would like to share, please email your story and photos to: life@capnews.com.au.

Ensure that your photos contain captions (eg: names of people in the photos) if you would like them to be published.

Gracemere Bulletin will publish on Monday, December 5, however your contributed editorials and photos will be required by Friday, October 28. Please keep this in mind if you are contributing a story that is date sensitive.

Your news is the heartbeat of the community.