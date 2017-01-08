31°
Shark attack one of 160 Coast Guard call outs in 2016

8th Jan 2017 5:58 PM
More than 150 rescues were completed by the region's four Coast Guard services during 2016.
More than 150 rescues were completed by the region's four Coast Guard services during 2016.

CENTRAL Queensland's four Coast Guard flotillas have recorded a busy 2016 with a total of 150 boat rescues.

Yeppoon Coast Guard Flotilla Commander Arthur Hunt said 435 people were rescued in the missions.

"The value of vessels assisted was between $10m and $11m, which is a significant financial benefit to the boating community,” Mr Hunt said.

"The total included six activations at the request of the police and three medical evacuations.”

He said the overall breakdown included:

  • 5 activations by the Rockhampton flotilla;
  • 12 activations by Keppel Sands flotilla;
  • 5 activations by Thirsty Sound flotilla; and
  • 138 activations by Yeppoon flotilla.

Mr Hunt said 2016 started in dramatic fashion with the rescue of a spear fisherman who had been attacked by a shark off Miall Island.

"Fortunately, RMH Rescue was on a training voyage only one mile away when the attack occurred,” he said.

"A crew member was able to continue first aid while the spear fisherman was transported to the ambulance at Rosslyn Bay Harbour.”

Mr Hunt said another significant event in the year was when the Gormans Removals Rescue vessel collided with a submerged whale near Pumpkin Island in July.

"The boat was not damaged while the whale swam away, but one crew member was severely bruised when the boat stopped suddenly,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Shark attack one of 160 Coast Guard call outs in 2016

More than 150 rescues were completed by the region's four Coast Guard services during 2016.

Busy 2016 for CQ's four Coast Guard flotillas

