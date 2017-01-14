SHARK SIGHTING: Social media reports Cap Coast beach closed

SOCIAL media has lit up with reports of a shark sighting at Yeppoon beach today.

A photo of a Surf Life Saving sign has appeared on several Facebook pages with posts that claim a shark has been spotted at Yeppoon beach.

The sign which states "beach closed shark" and has popped up on the Rockhampton and CQ Floods and Rockhampton & Gracemere Crime Watch and Public Announcements pages.

Attempts to contact the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club to verify the information have been unsuccessful.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard was contacted, but they were unable to comment.

The Morning Bulletin will update as more information becomes available.