She Cries Wolf gets hardcore

Madeline McDonald
| 6th Oct 2016 8:30 AM
Metal band She Cries Wolf will play in Rockhampton as part of their album tour Doubt

THEY'VE been known to throw drum sticks and microphones to the crowd and put on an energetic performance.

Band member Daniel Belic even found himself in hospital after an intensive head bashing on set.

But it's all for the good of the music and to entertain their audience.

Brisbane based heavy metal band She Cries Wolf will play in Rockhampton next weekend as part of their album tour of north Queensland.

With a chaotic sound and an energetic live show they quickly formed a cult following. Their debut album Divorce was released early last year and was well received which landed the band main support alongside titans in Metal with acts such as Funeral for a Friend, Norma Jean, Cancer Bats and recently Drowning Pool. Their highly anticipated sophomore album Doubt via Elevnth Records will be out tomorrow and promises to deliver a far more matured sound for the band.

The band, made up of lead singer Luke Harris, guitarists Daniel Belic and Kyal Franklin, drummer Luke Gallows and bass player Dominic Harper, was formed in early 2014 drawing influences from Norma Jean, The Chariot, Underøath and Every Time I Die.

Pulse spoke with Daniel yesterday who said they were keen to play in Rockhampton and put on a good show.

"It's been known for all hell to break loose on stage because we all get so caught up in performing and the emotion,” he said.

"When you listen to an album you're listening to it more for the musical sense but when you go to a performance you want that energy on the stage that makes you want to bang your head as well, so we always have a controlled chaotic vibe going on stage.

"I have been in hospital a few times because our bass player would headbutt me but it was all in good fun.”

According to Daniel, the five members lead pretty "mundane” lives off stage with the majority working nine to five.

"Most of us work at office jobs, Monday to Friday kind of guys, so we live pretty respectable lives outside of the band,” he said.

She Cries Wolf will headline at the Lionleigh Tavern on Sunday, October 16 supported by a number of metalcore bands.

Daniel said having played in Mackay and Bundaberg earlier in the year they were looking forward to the Rocky vibe.

"With Rocky we didn't get a chance to play there so we're really looking forward to seeing what the vibe is there.

"If Mackay and Bundy is indicative of what's to come then we're beyond excited and want to see everyone moshing, head-banging or crowd-surfing, or even better all three at the same time.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
