She drunk drove again, even after a crash

A WOMAN was caught drink driving for the second time in a month after crashing her car.

Terri Lee Hill pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of failing to give-way and two counts of drink driving.

The court heard on September 4, Hill was driving on Paradise Rd, South Mackay when she pulled over on the side of the road before doing a U-turn, hitting another vehicle in the process.

When police arrived Hill returned a breath test of 0.084.

The second count of drink driving occurred on September 20 when Hill was pulled over on East Lane, Rockhampton and returned a reading of 0.057.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Hill to 10 months probation.