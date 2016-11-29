33°
Shedding light on shattered lives through inaugural event

Amber Hooker
29th Nov 2016
Chris Tison, Cherie Turner, Jessica Farlow and Paul Bennett at Allenstown Hotel for White Ribbon Day on Friday night.
Chris Tison, Cherie Turner, Jessica Farlow and Paul Bennett at Allenstown Hotel for White Ribbon Day on Friday night. Liam Fahey

"ONCE it has been committed, it will leave a tainted mark on partners and children and can destroy a whole family”.

Capricornia Police District officer Supt Ron Van Saane shared his thoughts on the epidemic of domestic violence, following Rockhampton's inaugural White Ribbon fundraising event.

"It's the same across the state and nationally,” Supt Van Saane said.

"It's a crime, and I will call it that, which effects people from every level of the community; it doesn't matter where you are or who you are, it effects everyone.

"There is no easy solution to preventing it other than the ones involved in the situation, and predominantly male offenders, understanding respect, restraining and get help if they think they will offend.

"Once it's committed it leaves a tainted mark on partners and children and it can destroy a whole family. There is help out there.”

Supt Van Saane thanked those who dug deep to raise more than $14,000 to be donated to the White Ribbon Organisation, the Rockhampton Women's Shelter and the Love Bites Youth education program.

In particular, he thanked the three major sponsors; Gary St George of McDonald's, Grant Cassidy of the Empire Hotel and Paula Pheelan of Rees R & Sydney Jones solicitors.

Supt Van Saane explained each of the beneficiaries played a part in assisting offenders and victims of DV, as well as raising awareness with younger generations.

See the QPS's thank you to sponsors on page 29.

Topics:  domestic violence love bites rockhampton police rockhampton women's helter white ribbon

