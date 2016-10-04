Shining a spotlight on health and safety

WORKPLACES will celebrating Safe Work this October with a host of events across the state, celebrating safety.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the events range from casual chats at morning tea to major conferences featuring expert speakers.

"It's about embracing workplace safety and raising awareness of this very important issue," Ms Grace said.

"We have organised ten breakfast forums from the Gold Coast in the south to Cairns in the Far North.

"As always, these have proven to be very popular.

"Together we can make sure all Queenslanders return home safely to their loved ones at the end of every shift.

"Safe Work Month puts the spotlight directly on the health and safety of all working Queenslanders."

Register your interest in hosting a workplace event for a chance to win a NutriBullet, Fitbit Charge, a football signed by Shane Webcke, a workplace visit from a Workplace Health and Safety Queensland safety advocate or fresh fruit boxes for staff.

For more information, visit www.worksafe.qld.gov.au.