SHOALWATER: A year of stress is too long for anyone

HAVE the Australian and Singaporean governments seen World War III in their crystal balls? Or have they started it in Rockhampton's backyard?

It is becoming clear from my observations dealing with those impacted by the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion that it is having a detrimental impact on their mental health - some of their symptoms are akin to those that are sent to war.

For instance, their stress levels are high, they fear for their futures and how they will survive, and they are currently in a static state with their lives because of the unknown.

There are worried looks on the faces of those I meet face-to-face when they start talking about what is instore for their future if the land acquisition area goes ahead.

It has been evident in one resident's voice when she fires off questions to politicians visiting the region. There is a quiver in her voice. That of a stressed woman.

How long will these people have to live this way? Stressed? Putting their lives on hold and projects on hold?

All because a government waits on a socio economic impact study, a business case study and a master plan before they confirm what will happen.

Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan told ABC radio "our current hope is that this economic and social impact assessment - which we should do before we make any compulsory acquisitions - should be completed by mid this year, and later this year the Government will make a decision.”

A year is simply too long for anyone to put their business and lives on hold.