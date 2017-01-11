SHOALWATER: Could Livingstone be forced to re-amalgamate?

Rockhampton MP and Queensland Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Queensland Senator and One Nation Party Leader Pauline Hanson

HAS a spanner has been thrown into the works for Livingstone Shire Council in retaining its independence from Rockhampton?

A number of questions were raised about the impact on the shire council from the proposed expansion of Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area at a public meeting on Monday, including the possibility the council could be forced to re-amalgamate with Rockhampton.

Property Rights Australia spokeswoman Joanne Ray raised the prospect after saying she thought previous estimates about the loss of rates were conservative and she felt it would be closer to $2 million a year.

"Is compensation being paid to Livingstone?” Ms Ray said.

"As without, it will probably have to re-amalgamate with Rockhampton.”

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig addressed the meeting about the potential impacts the proposal would have on the coastal shire, including loss of jobs, income and services.

However, he did not address the possibility of a re-amalgamation directly, only stating that Livingstone had fought hard for its independence from Rockhampton.

"It's the flow-on effect of the loss of that productive capacity that for the life of me I can not see how it is going to be delivered to do anything that attracts that level of jobs and level of service that will replace that amount of interest,” Cr Ludwig told the meeting at Marlborough.

