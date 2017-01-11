35°
News

SHOALWATER: Could Livingstone be forced to re-amalgamate?

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 11th Jan 2017 10:42 AM
Rockhampton MP and Queensland Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Queensland Senator and One Nation Party Leader Pauline Hanson
Rockhampton MP and Queensland Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Queensland Senator and One Nation Party Leader Pauline Hanson Kerri-Anne Mesner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HAS a spanner has been thrown into the works for Livingstone Shire Council in retaining its independence from Rockhampton?

A number of questions were raised about the impact on the shire council from the proposed expansion of Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area at a public meeting on Monday, including the possibility the council could be forced to re-amalgamate with Rockhampton.

Property Rights Australia spokeswoman Joanne Ray raised the prospect after saying she thought previous estimates about the loss of rates were conservative and she felt it would be closer to $2 million a year.

"Is compensation being paid to Livingstone?” Ms Ray said.

"As without, it will probably have to re-amalgamate with Rockhampton.”

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig addressed the meeting about the potential impacts the proposal would have on the coastal shire, including loss of jobs, income and services.

However, he did not address the possibility of a re-amalgamation directly, only stating that Livingstone had fought hard for its independence from Rockhampton.

"It's the flow-on effect of the loss of that productive capacity that for the life of me I can not see how it is going to be delivered to do anything that attracts that level of jobs and level of service that will replace that amount of interest,” Cr Ludwig told the meeting at Marlborough.

Read more of the Livingstone council's stance after Monday's public meeting in Marlborough here: Bill Ludwig on Shoalwater: "We can't support this”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill ludwig livingstone shire council property rights australia shoalwater bay expansion shoalwater bay military training

SHOALWATER BAY: "I don't want to bury my dad over this"

SHOALWATER BAY: "I don't want to bury my dad over this"

Nurse raises concerns about mental health and shoalwater expansion

SHOALWATER: Could Livingstone be forced to re-amalgamate?

Rockhampton MP and Queensland Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Queensland Senator and One Nation Party Leader Pauline Hanson

Proposed Shoalwater Bay expansion impacts on Livingstone council

Students see playground idea come to life at Widdowson Park

BIG THINKERS: Councillor Tom Wyatt, Tara Moss and Jessica Judd join Mayor Bill Ludwig for the sod turning of a new playground at Widdowson Park in Barlows Hill.

New playground at Barlows Hill will be a wonderful space

BREAKING: Rocky's youth jobless rate plummets 4.2%

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has cautiously welcomed latest job figures for Fitzroy.

Keppel MP cautiously welcomes latest jobs figures

Local Partners

Veterans help transform yard for ex-serviceman just in time for Christmas

Group member Dan Kelly said due to health issues, ex serviceman Paul was finding it tough to maintain the grounds of their property.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Students see playground idea come to life at Widdowson Park

BIG THINKERS: Councillor Tom Wyatt, Tara Moss and Jessica Judd join Mayor Bill Ludwig for the sod turning of a new playground at Widdowson Park in Barlows Hill.

New playground at Barlows Hill will be a wonderful space

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

FILM is a devastating portrayal of personal and national grief.

Keith Urban's sneaky visit that barely anyone noticed

OUR STAR: Country music superstar Keith Urban stopped by his old high school in Caboolture in December.

KEITH URBAN paid a quiet visit to Caboolture in December.

5G in 2020 will deliver 600 movies in a minute

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will get a world-first trial of 5G. Picture: Supplied

Commonwealth Games set for world first trial of 5G phone technology

La La Land bags 11 BAFTA Award nominations

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

NICOLE Kidman also receives nod for Lion.

King of Margaritaville coming to Bluesfest

Jimmy Buffett performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on Saturday, May 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It will be margaritas all round thanks to this announcement

MOVIE REVIEW: Collateral Beauty is a mess of a film

Will Smith in a scene from the movie Collateral Beauty.

MISGUIDED drama is a forgettable holiday movie.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

Yet more tests will still be done

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 Offers over...

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

Lammermoor’s most sought after Street!

16 Evelyn Street, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: On-Site. Soak up the views from this 3-bedroom Evelyn Street home! Take a short stroll to stunning Lammermoor Beach or sit on the deck and...

Magical Location – Sensational Views

6 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 3 Inviting All...

Upon entering this beautiful high-set Lammermoor home, you will be impressed with the flowing open spaces, the relaxed coastal atmosphere and spectacular Ocean...

Spacious Family Home With A Pool

100 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 4 $329,000

This spacious split level family home is perfectly positioned on a corner block with front and side access. You will be surprised at what this amazing property has...

Fantastic Property and Very Affordable

130 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $199,999

What a fantastic property, very neat and tidy, recently renovated throughout, offering you spacious living from the separate lounge to the modern kitchen with...

BEST BUY $139,000!!!

12 Rosedale Street, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 ... $139,000

Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 First Home Buyers Grant!!! Parkhurst is now certainly one of the more popular...

Spacious Four Bedroom Wandal Home

50 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 2 $275,000

Four bedrooms in such a prime location don't come by very often. This neat and tidy low set home is just a minute's walk to the ski gardens and five minutes into...

Proposed 1 Acre Block for Sale!

188 Barmaryee Road, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Owners have obtained LSC approval to subdivide their property and are offering ... Offers Over...

Owners have obtained LSC approval to subdivide their property and are offering to the market a one-acre allotment! • Fenced on 2 sides. • Flat and ready to...

STUNNING, SPACIOUS QUALITY 4 BED, AIRCONDITIONED HOME + HUGE YARD. $309,000

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $395,000

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!