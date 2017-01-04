29°
News

SHOALWATER EXPANSION: Landry tells of when she found out

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 4th Jan 2017 5:47 PM
Photo Michelle Gately / Morning Bulletin
Photo Michelle Gately / Morning Bulletin Michelle Gately ROK090516neaton1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

5.50pm: CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has responded to a request from the ALP candidate for the last election about the Shoalwater Bay expansion.

Leisa Neaton this morning called for the Federal MP to release information about when she found out about the land acquisition required for the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

Ms Neaton claimed Ms Landry knew before the double dissolution election was called on May 8.

However, Ms Landry has hit back at that allegation.

"I initially found out about general details of the Free Trade Agreement with Singapore in late May (2016), the afternoon before everyone else, through a government briefing,” she said.

"Naturally, the benefits of extra troops from Singapore and a $2.25 billion defence injection for Queensland was a major announcement that I and our business community welcomed

"However, the underlying serious consequences of acquiring more land, social issues, jobs in rural communities; and the wider economic impact on property owners and Mum and Dad run businesses in the Marlborough township was brought to my attention in more recent times.

"Landholders began to flag their most serious concerns with me, about the time defence sent them letters to invite them to discuss the expansion, one on one.”

Proposed expansion for Shoalwater Bay.
Proposed expansion for Shoalwater Bay. Contributed ROK301116Shoalwater1

Ms Landry said she is relaying the concern of local impacted by the expansions to her Parliamentary colleagues, including Defence Minister Marise Payne. I continue to engage with local people and industries in the district.

"I am insisting that the ADF thoroughly assess the social and economic impacts of any expansion of the training area, and that this report be available for public scrutiny. I urge them to make the impact on local people an urgent and key priority.

"I drove the Stanage Road just a few weeks ago to talk to residents about local issues and I visited landholders and small businesses in the Marlborough district before Christmas. This was specifically to talk to business operators in the town and to property owners about the impact on them and the process the ADF is currently going through in developing expansion plans.

"I understand the need for our troops, and visiting troops from our key partners Singapore, the United States and elsewhere, to have areas where they can conduct realistic large-scale training exercises, and also the economic benefits that will flow to our region through the $1 billion to be invested in upgraded facilities in and around the training area.

"The ongoing viability of towns such as Marlborough and the economic value of beef and other primary industries in the region and the health and wellbeing of local families - cannot be overlooked.

"The past few weeks have seen the initial round of consultations by the ADF, with a second round planned for early 2017 ahead of more detailed planning by ADF during the year. Throughout this process, I will continue to be in constant contact with the Defence Minister, and in turn ensure that the ADF keep local residents fully informed of plans and progress.”　

9.15am: THERE has been a lot of media attention surrounding the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay military training grounds and the effects it will have on current residents.

With farmers and businesses in Marlborough, Ogmore and Stanage Bay unsure about their futures, Leisa Neaton has offered her support and apologies.

In a letter to the editor, Neaton calls on Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry to "make it clear exactly what she knew at the time about the proposed land acquisitions and when she knew it”.

In the letter Neaton said during the federal election campaign Michelle Landry was quick to claim the credit for the expansion of military training exercises.

"This announcement was made just prior to the double dissolution election being called, limiting Senate scrutiny,” Ms Neaton said in her letter.

"As the candidate opposing Ms Landry at the time, I never considered the possibility that the increased training activity would mean that landholders would be subject to forced acquisition.

"To the farmers and businesses in the Marlborough, Ogmore and Stanage Bay communities, I offer my apology for not enquiring about this scenario.”

Ms Neaton says she now calls on the Member for Capricornia to make clear exactly what she knew at the time about the proposed land acquisitions and when she knew it.

"I can only imagine how landholders and business owners in these communities felt as they headed into the Christmas period, unsure about their futures.”

We are currently seeking comment from Michelle Landry.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Harris Scarfe reveals Rocky opening date

Harris Scarfe reveals Rocky opening date

Stockland Rockhampton says fit out work on the major department store starts next week.

Beating the tunes in Rockhampton for 40 years

HITTING THE RIGHT NOTE: Rod Green from Green Brothers music store, which will this year celebrate half a century of business and has recently revealed a completely restored exterior following Cyclone Marcia damage.

In 2017, this CQ business will celebrate its 50th anniversary

Rocky's 70 year love story: how Rhoda fell for the boy next door

Ron and Rhoda Hughes on their wedding day on January 4, 1947.

From neighbours to marriage, Ron and Rhoda reflect on 70 years

SHOALWATER EXPANSION: Landry tells of when she found out

Photo Michelle Gately / Morning Bulletin

Leisa Neaton demands answers from Michelle Landry

Local Partners

GALLERY: Amazing great photos by readers

This week, we are in awe and amazed at the number and quality of images submitted by readers.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Which Big Bash stars are coming to Rocky next week?

Chris Lynn of the Brisbane Heat raises his bat after the team's victory over the Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash League match at the Gabba last month. Several Heat players are expected to be in Rockhampton for a clinic next week but it is not yet known who they will be.

Young cricketers set to rub shoulders with Heat players

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

Dial-A-Driver ready to keep New Year's revellers safe

Extra police on the roads, extra transport available

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

SAMSUNG Electronics has unveiled what it says is the first television to reproduce 100 percent colour volume, even at the brightest levels

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

Renovated Gable Home, New Bathroom and Fresh Paint

9 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Book your inspection now as tomorrow could be too late to view this vibrant three bedroom home that has all the hard work done, making it an ideal first home or...

Only 2 years Old and Simply Beautiful

14 College Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $435,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom home has an air-conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe, which is located at the rear of the home and an...

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $335,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

Affordable Unit Living

5/3 Kingfisher Parade, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $197,000

This low maintenance brick and colourbond unit is neat and tidy with new carpets in the bedrooms and living. Both front and rear gardens have shady patio's, there...

Grand Design in Forest Park

11 Frangipani Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 5 $675,000

This spectacular home offers superior living for those in search of a discerning lifestyle. Features include: -Stylish monochrome kitchen appointed with stainless...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Stunning Sweeping City Views!

31 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This low set brick home is perfectly positioned at the top of Norman Gardens capturing breathtaking views of the city and surrounds. If you are looking for a low...

The Key to Your Dreams in Edenbrook Estate

15 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $485,000

Located just 10 minutes from the heart of Rockhampton this property located in Edenbrook Estate offers walking paths and beautiful park and rural views. This...

Quality Quality Quality

401/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 2 $395,000

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

The Key to Your Dreams in Cascade Heights Estate

14 Reddy Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Would you like to enjoy the finer points in life? This home can offer you executive style living, comfort and modern ambiance in the highly sought after suburb of...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!