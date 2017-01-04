SHOALWATER EXPANSION: What did Landry know and when did she know it?

THERE has been a lot of media attention surrounding the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay military training grounds and the effects it will have on current residents.

With farmers and businesses in Marlborough, Ogmore and Stanage Bay unsure about their futures, Leisa Neaton has offered her support and apologies

In a letter to the editor, the ALP candidate for Capricornia at the last federal election calls on Michelle Landry, the current Member, to "make it clear exactly what she knew at the time about the proposed land acquisitions and when she knew it".

In the letter Ms Neaton said during the during the federal election campaign Ms Landry was quick to claim the credit for the expansion of military training exercises.

Sitting Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the Rockhampton Baptist Church polling booth election morning, Saturday, July 2.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin Amber Hooker

"This announcement was made just prior to the double dissolution election being called, limiting senate scrutiny," Ms Neaton said in her letter.

"As the candidate opposing Ms Landry at the time, I never considered the possibility that the increased training activity would mean that landholders would be subject to forced acquisition.

"To the farmers and businesses in the Marlborough, Ogmore and Stanage Bay communities, I offer my apology for not enquiring about this scenario."

Ms Neaton calls on the Member for Capricornia to make clear exactly what she knew at the time about the proposed land acquisitions and when she knew it.

"I can only imagine how landholders and business owners in these communities felt as they headed into the Christmas period, unsure about their futures."

We are currently seeking comment from Michelle Landry.