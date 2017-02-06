SHOALWATER: Rockhampton economy could lose $260 million

Alf Collins of Belah Valley where he has been since 1951

IT HAS taken Alf Collins "a lot more years than he's got left" to develop his modest Marlborough family farm into some of the world's most prime Brahman breeding country.

But the Central Queenslander has been told by ADF negotiators he has no option but to go home and get his accountant and lawyer "teed up".

Alf has two family properties tied up in the land grabs, Belah Valley and Kelso, both of which are located on prime agricultural land.

Over the years, he has developed total control and security of animals, timetables which run strictly on the clock to ensure everything happens as planned, regardless of environment and worldwide collaboration to ensure his management of property (stock and all) is top notch.

Alf's efforts have paid off with recent research showing his property sits high in the world market, in genetic terms for commercial earning capacity, with 86 of the top 100 bulls in the global Brahman analysis coming from his Belah Valley property, where he also has developed a world first genetic practice.

Despite Alf's heartache in the wake of losing all the years of his hard work, the issue which keeps him awake at night in this whole Shoalwater "debacle" is the downstream effect it will have on a town like Rockhampton.

He says it's no longer just about the cattle farmers; it's much bigger.

"We are not just feeling sorry for ourselves. We try to think a little bit bigger; it's not just us, there are thousands of people depending on this outcome and we care about them too," Alf said.

"They are a part of our community and a lot of them are our friends."

The grazier, who admits he's been around for a while, says he has seen how a small ripple in the grain business or coal mines can affect a community and shut doors all over town.

So he can only imagine how magnified the issue will be for the beef business here in Rockhampton.

"I did a quick back-of-the- envelope estimate, but I did consult with university people in North America to get my numbers right, and if you took 70,000 cattle from the land grab area alone, the production of those cattle would minimally be 25,000 head sold a year and that means there is $37.5million a year, every year, coming into our economy, with no bite on the taxpayer," Alf said.

A piece of meat, which starts at the farm at a rate of $3 usually ends up costing $21 by the time it reaches the table, according to Alf.

"If you use a simple multiple effect of seven, which is pretty conservative, then that's worth probably $260 million a year to Rockhampton, and that's a lot of money."

Taking 70,000 cattle from an area with meat works, which functions nearly around the clock, and the question of jobs and employment looms.

"You have 1600 people employed, plus the Biloela plant and the downstream effect of that is enormous," he said.

"The payroll out of the meat works alone without any value adding whatsoever has a huge effect on Rockhampton.

"Every week there's shirts, toys, motor cars, groceries - every consumer item you can imagine - bought in the local economy.

"The impact of thousands of employees going back to doing three-day weeks' work or no weeks' work should chill the blood of every Rockhampton citizen."

Alf said we should not forget there were another 23 landholders in Charters Towers in the same boat, given the same message as those in the Shoalwater fight.

With both his properties at stake and with the risk of seeing Central Queensland "crash and burn", Alf wants to see the compulsory acquisitions taken off the table.

"You got to have the premise that there be no compulsory or forced acquisitions, which is the big stick these animals waved at us," he said.

"If this was for the national good I could understand it, if it was for national security I could understand it, but this whole land grab it's based on stupidity and poor management.

"I went onto that property in 1951 with my father and I am there to stay. I am not up for sale or acquisition."