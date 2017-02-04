SHOALWATER: Joyce and Landry join forces on acquisitions

7.50pm: THE Federal Agriculture Minister and the Member for Capricornia have joined forces and changed stances on compulsory acquisitions for the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion.

A group of 30 graziers and businesses owners apprehensively welcomed Agriculture Minister, Barnarby Joyce's new stance on compulsory acquisitions, which he told them at a meeting at Stanage Bay property Couti Outi owned by Lawson Geddes and his family.

The apprehension is understandable given Mr Joyce, on ABC Radio early yesterday morning, said there was no intention to compulsorily acquire land at Shoalwater.

The comment was made during an interview on ABC Radio Brisbane with Steve Austin.

"I've had discussions with the Prime Minister and Defence Minister about this," Mr Joyce told Mr Austin.

"At this point in time, there is no intention of compulsory acquisitions."

At yesterday's meeting, Mr Joyce said it was his personal belief that there should not be compulsory acquisitions and he would taking this matter to his colleagues when parliament resumes next week.

Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, had told The Morning Bulletin on Thursday afternoon that compulsory land acquisitions would be a last resort however her comments yesterday suggest she is now pushing for this to be off the table.

She said Mr Joyce and herself would be "knocking on doors" in Canberra next week.

"We certainly do not want to see compulsory land acquisitions," Ms Landry said at Couti Outi.

"The Prime Minister has quite clearly stated he doesn't believe in compulsory acquisitions," Mr Joyce said.

However on Thursday, Senator Matt Canavan said the Government had acquired property against land owners' will before, and they were willing to do it again.

"We did this in Cultana, a training facility in South Australia a couple of years ago, we compulsorily acquired land there and it was difficult for those people, but they did that for their purposes, the Australian military," he said.

Hours before this statement, Queensland opposition leader, Tim Nicholls issued a statement saying "The Prime Minister has confirmed to me during our lengthy conversation that he has ordered the Defence Department to scout alternative areas."

After the Couti Outi meeting, Marlborough Against Defence Land Grab chairperson, Danii McKenzie said the committee welcomed Mr Joyce's stance, but until it was written on an official document from the government stating compulsory acquisitions would not happen, they would not believe it.

Queensland Agriculture minister Bill Byrne said there had been no consistent narrative from the start.

"Now it seems the message is changing by the hour, depending on which senior member of government is commenting," he said.

"The landholders know what they have been told and that is that they may lose their properties against their will."

10am: 'THERE'S no intention of compulsory acquisitions at Shoalwater', Federal Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce told national radio this morning.

The comment was made during an interview on ABC Radio Brisbane with Steve Austin.

Mr Joyce on radio said he was aware about the number one concern of compulsory acquisitions.

"I've had discussions with the Prime Minister and Defence Minister about this," he said.

Mr Joyce is due to speak with farmers at Shoalwater/Stanage Bay this afternoon.

He told ABC Radio that he was "wandering up there to see if we can come to a resolution".

"At this point in time, there is no intention of compulsory acquisitions," Mr Joyce said.

Steve Austin told Mr Joyce that grazier Alf Collins, who he had just spoken with and has prime Brahman cattle country, was told during discussions with defence that they will be acquiring it.

"They were basically told 'get off this land'," Mr Austin said.

Mr Joyce said he thought that was completely wrong and if that was what was discussed with landholders, he would be having discussions with people in Canberra about it.

However, Senator Matt Canavan told The Morning Bulletin at 4.30pm yesterday the Government has acquired property against land owners' will before, and they are willing to do it again.

The Rockhampton-based senator said there was nothing new in the State LNP leader's bombshell yesterday that the Prime Minister had assured him alternative sites were being scouted by the Department of Defence for military purposes.

Read that story and listen to the interview with Senator Canavan here: Senator justifies why Shoalwater expansion should happen

