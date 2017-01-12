SHOALWATER LATEST: Farmers not smiling any more and fear people will take own lives

Cedric Creed with his children submitted to The Bulletin for a story in the past about succession plans.

THE acquisition of prime food producing land, north of Rockhampton, for military purposes has fired up residents in the township of Marlborough.

Here Cedric and Therese Creed outline the impacts on the community in an emotional Letter to the Editor.

In the letter the couple question the Government's lines of the "common good” and "national interest” and air fears this move could lead to the suicides of people who have spent their lives devoted to the land.

DEAR Editor,

I am writing to inform you about a meeting that occurred (on Monday) at the town of Marlborough in Central Queensland.

It concerned a Federal matter of no insignificance, the forced acquisition of half a million acres of prime food producing, freehold land, for the training of the Singapore military for 18 weeks of the year.

According to Pauline Hanson (who was good enough to travel to Queensland to attend) this matter has only just come to the attention of herself, and the Prime Minister.

And if so, it poses the question as to who are the decision makers in this country?

Who indeed holds the power in grave decisions such as this one, concerning the lives of so many, and the very viability of the beef industry in Central Queensland?

At the meeting, the small bush hall of Marlborough was busting at the seams as over 300 honest, hardworking, productive, self-sufficient Australians crowded into it, standing on the steps and on tables outside the windows to see inside.

Marlborough public meeting about the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Expansion Kerri-Anne Mesner

For a town of this size, a gathering of 300 is not common. All of these people were there because their lives are going to be destroyed by this land grab, if it is allowed to proceed.

During the meeting we heard from representatives of the government and the military, all about the 'common good', and 'national interest' that will justify this land acquisition and the squashing of all freehold land rights.

They described the wonderful 'two billion dollar' payout Australia will receive, and continuing trade deals with Singapore that will follow.

Somehow, the prostituting of food producing land and beaches, for Singapore's war games with tanks, amphibious vessels and aircraft, did not seem to appeal to the majority of Australians in the room.

Nor does it seem to appeal to Australians in general.

Strangely, this wonderful move by the Australian government (for the common good), is not being advertised.

Even the people of Rockhampton are largely unaware of what is about to happen to the north of their town. I'm surprised that the government and media are not trying harder to spread this good news.

A map showing the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion zone

At the meeting we heard heartfelt speeches from third and fourth generation graziers who have spent their entire lives developing their properties with infrastructure and improved pasture, carefully balancing stocking rates, vegetation and weather events to run successful businesses and feed millions of Australians.

We heard tearful accounts of stewardship and devotion to the land.

We heard how the region, with its unique position between centres, reliable rainfall and mineral rich soil, surpasses most other areas in Australia for beef production.

The 'clear tracts of land' that the army are seeking on these properties, are only in this state due to the constant management and expense of individuals.

The one million acres that the army already owns, would have once been in a similar condition, and has only become overgrown through poor management.

At the meeting, we also heard from commercial fisherman, stock carriers, stock and station agents, mechanics, hardwares, the post office, school and health professionals about the long term flow-on effect of this acquisition, and it is mind boggling.

The combined financial losses of these industries, would not take many years to equal the 2 billion being offered by Singapore.

But as a local nurse pointed out, the emotional losses will be far greater, the toll on mental health immeasurable, suicides will occur.

Even during the meeting, one man was overwhelmed and suffered a severe epileptic seizure.

We fear for the future of a country where short-term monetary gain is placed above the long term viability of industries that provide the backbone of this country, carrying along the service and administration industries that employ everyone else.

We fear for a government that favours the unproductive sectors and individuals, and penalises the self-sufficient, the honest, the hard working quiet achievers, that along with their pioneering ancestors, are integral to the remaining substance that this country boasts.

Cedric and

Therese Creed