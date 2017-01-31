SHOALWATER: No invites sent yet for Barnaby Joyce's meeting

Michelle Landry at the Great Western Hotel with Barnaby Joyce. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

11AM: A SPOKESPERSON from Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's office says no invitations have been issued yet for the meeting with Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce.

The spokesperson said this was because all of the details had not yet been finalised.

EARLIER: A GRAZIER about to lose his whole property at Marlborough due to the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area proposed expansion has been told he can't meet with the Federal Agriculture Minister.

Rodney Ferris says he has rung the Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Federal Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce's office this morning seeking a seat in a meeting on Friday with Mr Joyce in Rockhampton.

Mr Ferris said he has been told Friday's meeting is 'invite only'.

He said he feels the Minister's visit to the Beef Capital is just a media opportunity rather than listening to those impacted by the proposed expansion.

Mr Ferris owns the property Bottle Tree, which neighbours Rick Bowman's property Lorna Vale, north of Marlborough off Kooltandra and Ferris Rds.

He said Bottlebrush is just over 3650 hectares in size and at capacity, can hold 850 breeders.

"I might be a bit biased, but it's one of the best cattle blocks in the country,” Mr Ferris said.

"Our place, 75-80% of it is great quality softwood scrub.”

He said only a small portion of the property is forest country.

However, Mr Ferris said, the whole property is subject to acquisition under the current proposed expansion area for SWBMTA

Mr Ferris said the place has been in his family for 21 years.

His family - mum Lyn, dad Victor, brother Anthony, Anthony's partner Joanne, Rodney's wife Caroline and son Clinton (15) all work together to run the family's properties at Bororen, Raglan and Marlborough.

The Bulletin is seeking comment from Ms Landry and Mr Joyce.