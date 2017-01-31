SHOALWATER: One Nation points to legal case to help landholders

4.50pm: A COURT case where a landholder won against land acquisition for military purposes has been identified during a One Nation Party press conference this afternoon.

Party leader Pauline Hanson and colleague Senator Malcolm Roberts addressed the media about the legal advise they had obtained that could help landholders subject to land acquisition for the expansion of military training areas in Queensland, including Shoalwater Bay.

Ms Hanson and Mr Roberts say they have been advised the government's proposed land acquisition for the purpose of providing training grounds to the Singaporean army may well breach the Land Acquisition Act 1989 and be unconstitutional.

Ms Hanson had been advised a key case that would help farmers was the French v Gray (Special Minister of State) 2013 case.

The case is about a landholder who fought a proposal to acquire part of a pastoral property by the Department of Defence for defence purposes.

The press conference was reported earlier in the day with a statement sent out by Ms Hanson which outlined what was expected to be discussed.

Ms Hanson said she did not want to see prime agricultural land acquired for defence purposes for a foreign army.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow issued a statement to The Morning Bulletin not long afterward Ms Hanson's statement was issued, hitting out at comments made by Ms Hanson and "outsiders trying to turn this into an anti-Singapore push".

Ms Hanson made it clear during her press conference that One Nation was not 'anti-Singaporean', simply against the taking of prime agricultural land for the purposes of military training.

"We are not opposing the Singaporeans coming here and doing their training," she said.

Ms Hanson pointed to four other locations where there was land available that was not prime agricultural that could be used for military training, including a site in North Queensland.

2.50pm: ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow has hit out at One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson over comments made today.

Ms Hanson issued a press release at 12.20pm talking about the legalities of the process of the Australian Government in expanding Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area and acquisition of prime grazing land to expand the facility.

She is expected to talk about the matter at 3pm which will be live streamed on her Facebook page.

Mayor Strelow said "Can I please ask Senator Hanson and others who are commenting on the Shoalwater Bay issue to please be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater."

"I have been as horrified as everyone else as the extent of the potential buybacks became known and its impact on our local beef industry are unfolded.

"But let me state one thing clearly. We have no evidence that Singapore Ministry of Defence requested that the extra land be purchased.

"We have no evidence that they were even aware that this would be something proposed by the Australian Defence Forces. For Rockhampton's part, we welcome the Singaporeans with open arms when they come to our community to do their military training. They have been excellent guests in our community and there is a very real economic benefit to us when the exercises are on.

"Outsiders trying to turn this into an anti-Singapore push are getting it wrong. We will stand by our friends - both in the beef industry and in Singapore."

A spokesperson for Ms Hanson's office said there had not been an 'anti-Singapore' comments made.

1pm: ONE Nation Party has provided legal advise to farmers impacted by land acquisitions by the Australian Government for the Defence Force.

Queensland's One Nation Senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts will be advising farmers in Marlborough and Charters Towers that the Government's proposed land acquisition for the purpose of providing training grounds to the Singaporean army may well breach the Land Acquisition Act 1989 and be unconstitutional.

It is understood by the Senators that, at public meetings held with the landowners across Central and Northern Queensland, it was clearly stated the primary purpose of the land acquisition was for the use and training of the Singaporean army.

It was also their understanding that in its correspondence to the farmers, the Government referenced the Australia - Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a general arrangement pursuant to the "SAFTA" Agreement. The Senators feel it is important to note that the agreement refers to co-operation between the countries only in a limited number of areas including military, technology and agriculture. It does not place an obligation on Australia to acquire land for the purpose of military training.

"The current Shoalwater Bay training complex is approximately one million acres. Yet Defence states, despite the land area to be acquired being four and a half times greater than the total land mass area of Singapore, this is not sufficient. This was following an inspection by the Singaporean Army who want to expand training exercises in the region from six weeks to 18," Senator Hanson said.

"There was no proper consideration of the interests held by the Australian landowners or broader Australian public.

"Therefore where exactly is the 'public purpose' as required by the legislation. There is no 'public' support in this acquisition, nor is there any 'purpose' behind it. The army has stated the public will benefit from this acquisition; however no benefit can be demonstrated."

The One Nation Senators explained that proponents of the land grab stated the local community would benefit by providing food, hospitality and transport. However it has been shown that the Singapore government has already sought expressions of interests from transport companies for the import of food & ordnances into the area. So where is the 'public purpose'?"

They also want to draw attention to the fact that in the Charters Towers region, Infrastructure Australia and the Prime Minister have listed the Hells Gate Dam project as a "high priority" because of the region's need to have greater access to water. However, the very land which will benefit from that dam is the very land the army has stated it has interest in acquiring.

Senator Hanson expressed her support of the farmers by asking, "Where is the 'public purpose'? " She continued, "there is none and because of this I believe that if the farmers affected by this land grab were to take the matter to the High Court they would have a very arguable case that they might very likely win."

12.20pm: CONTROVERSIAL One Nation Senator and party leader Pauline Hanson is expected to make an announcement this afternoon that could rock the Federal Government's world.

Reports indicate Ms Hanson is expected to announce that she will launch legal action in the High Court against the government in relation to the land acquisition in Central Queensland for the proposed expansion of Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

The proposed expansion is part of an agreement between the Australian and Singapore Governments.

The Australia-Singapore Partnership includes nearly triple the number of Singaporean Army personnel to 14,000 visiting the Shoalwater Bay Training Facility annually.

The Defence Department sent letters to landowners about land acquisition for the expansion in November.

Reports by the Courier-Mail suggest Ms Hanson has received legal advice that the plan is in breach of the Constitution and the Commonwealth Lands Acquisition Act and that she will talk about question marks over the legal definition of "public purpose" because the government plans to acquire the land of Australian farmers to cater for another country's military forces. Read the full story here: Pauline Hanson, farmers to take on Turnbull Government in court

Ms Hanson attended a public meeting in Marlborough on January 9 where she heard of the impact of the proposal from landholders and affected businesses. Listen here to what she said at the meeting: BATTLE FOR SHOALWATER: Listen to Hanson on land acquisitions

Marlborough Against Defence Land Grab committee member, Property Rights Australia representative and Marlborough landholder Joanne Rea said the support from Ms Hanson was welcomed.

"We are pleased to have support from One Nation," she said.

"A number of politicians have failed to realise that grand plans at the expense of the immediate stressors on ordinary working people and small business people are not winning votes."

She said there had been claims made that this could put at risk millions of dollars in investment and jobs.

"We believe that a truly neutral cost benefit analysis as opposed to a Claytons one will show that the impacts on the beef industry of such a large acquisition and the flow on effects to Marlborough and Rockhampton where many businesses exist to serve the cattle industry, including two meatworks, would show a modest at best, net benefit," she said.

"Family businesses in Marlborough and Rockhampton will suffer with many of the benefits flowing to Singaporean companies such as the wholly owned Singaporean company, Primary Industries Qld. Pty. Ltd. or PIQ Logistics which already does a great deal of work for SAF.

"Landowners have been treated appallingly by Government with all the positives of the $2.2billion presented to us before the election and any whiff of acquisition hidden until afterwards."