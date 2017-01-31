News

SHOALWATER: One Nation points to legal case to help landholders

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 31st Jan 2017 12:20 PM Updated: 5:16 PM
Rockhampton MP and Queensland Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Queensland Senator and One Nation Party Leader Pauline Hanson
Rockhampton MP and Queensland Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Queensland Senator and One Nation Party Leader Pauline Hanson Kerri-Anne Mesner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

4.50pm: A COURT case where a landholder won against land acquisition for military purposes has been identified during a One Nation Party press conference this afternoon.

Party leader Pauline Hanson and colleague Senator Malcolm Roberts addressed the media about the legal advise they had obtained that could help landholders subject to land acquisition for the expansion of military training areas in Queensland, including Shoalwater Bay.

Ms Hanson and Mr Roberts say they have been advised the government's proposed land acquisition for the purpose of providing training grounds to the Singaporean army may well breach the Land Acquisition Act 1989 and be unconstitutional.

Ms Hanson had been advised a key case that would help farmers was the French v Gray (Special Minister of State) 2013 case.

The case is about a landholder who fought a proposal to acquire part of a pastoral property by the Department of Defence for defence purposes.

The press conference was reported earlier in the day with a statement sent out by Ms Hanson which outlined what was expected to be discussed.

Ms Hanson said she did not want to see prime agricultural land acquired for defence purposes for a foreign army.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow issued a statement to The Morning Bulletin not long afterward Ms Hanson's statement was issued, hitting out at comments made by Ms Hanson and "outsiders trying to turn this into an anti-Singapore push".

Ms Hanson made it clear during her press conference that One Nation was not 'anti-Singaporean', simply against the taking of prime agricultural land for the purposes of military training.

"We are not opposing the Singaporeans coming here and doing their training," she said.

Ms Hanson pointed to four other locations where there was land available that was not prime agricultural that could be used for military training, including a site in North Queensland.

2.50pm: ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow has hit out at One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson over comments made today.

Ms Hanson issued a press release at 12.20pm talking about the legalities of the process of the Australian Government in expanding Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area and acquisition of prime grazing land to expand the facility.

She is expected to talk about the matter at 3pm which will be live streamed on her Facebook page.

Mayor Strelow said "Can I please ask Senator Hanson and others who are commenting on the Shoalwater Bay issue to please be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater."

"I have been as horrified as everyone else as the extent of the potential buybacks became known and its impact on our local beef industry are unfolded.

"But let me state one thing clearly. We have no evidence that Singapore Ministry of Defence requested that the extra land be purchased.

"We have no evidence that they were even aware that this would be something proposed by the Australian Defence Forces. For Rockhampton's part, we welcome the Singaporeans with open arms when they come to our community to do their military training. They have been excellent guests in our community and there is a very real economic benefit to us when the exercises are on.　

"Outsiders trying to turn this into an anti-Singapore push are getting it wrong. We will stand by our friends - both in the beef industry and in Singapore."

A spokesperson for Ms Hanson's office said there had not been an 'anti-Singapore' comments made.

1pm: ONE Nation Party has provided legal advise to farmers impacted by land acquisitions by the Australian Government for the Defence Force.

Queensland's One Nation Senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts will be advising farmers in Marlborough and Charters Towers that the Government's proposed land acquisition for the purpose of providing training grounds to the Singaporean army may well breach the Land Acquisition Act 1989 and be unconstitutional.

It is understood by the Senators that, at public meetings held with the landowners across Central and Northern Queensland, it was clearly stated the primary purpose of the land acquisition was for the use and training of the Singaporean army.

It was also their understanding that in its correspondence to the farmers, the Government referenced the Australia - Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a general arrangement pursuant to the "SAFTA" Agreement. The Senators feel it is important to note that the agreement refers to co-operation between the countries only in a limited number of areas including military, technology and agriculture. It does not place an obligation on Australia to acquire land for the purpose of military training.

"The current Shoalwater Bay training complex is approximately one million acres. Yet Defence states, despite the land area to be acquired being four and a half times greater than the total land mass area of Singapore, this is not sufficient. This was following an inspection by the Singaporean Army who want to expand training exercises in the region from six weeks to 18," Senator Hanson said.

"There was no proper consideration of the interests held by the Australian landowners or broader Australian public.

"Therefore where exactly is the 'public purpose' as required by the legislation. There is no 'public' support in this acquisition, nor is there any 'purpose' behind it. The army has stated the public will benefit from this acquisition; however no benefit can be demonstrated."

The One Nation Senators explained that proponents of the land grab stated the local community would benefit by providing food, hospitality and transport. However it has been shown that the Singapore government has already sought expressions of interests from transport companies for the import of food & ordnances into the area. So where is the 'public purpose'?"

They also want to draw attention to the fact that in the Charters Towers region, Infrastructure Australia and the Prime Minister have listed the Hells Gate Dam project as a "high priority" because of the region's need to have greater access to water. However, the very land which will benefit from that dam is the very land the army has stated it has interest in acquiring.

Senator Hanson expressed her support of the farmers by asking, "Where is the 'public purpose'? " She continued, "there is none and because of this I believe that if the farmers affected by this land grab were to take the matter to the High Court they would have a very arguable case that they might very likely win."

12.20pm: CONTROVERSIAL One Nation Senator and party leader Pauline Hanson is expected to make an announcement this afternoon that could rock the Federal Government's world.

Reports indicate Ms Hanson is expected to announce that she will launch legal action in the High Court against the government in relation to the land acquisition in Central Queensland for the proposed expansion of Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

The proposed expansion is part of an agreement between the Australian and Singapore Governments.

The Australia-Singapore Partnership includes nearly triple the number of Singaporean Army personnel to 14,000 visiting the Shoalwater Bay Training Facility annually.

The Defence Department sent letters to landowners about land acquisition for the expansion in November.

Reports by the Courier-Mail suggest Ms Hanson has received legal advice that the plan is in breach of the Constitution and the Commonwealth Lands Acquisition Act and that she will talk about question marks over the legal definition of "public purpose" because the government plans to acquire the land of Australian farmers to cater for another country's military forces. Read the full story here: Pauline Hanson, farmers to take on Turnbull Government in court

Ms Hanson attended a public meeting in Marlborough on January 9 where she heard of the impact of the proposal from landholders and affected businesses. Listen here to what she said at the meeting: BATTLE FOR SHOALWATER: Listen to Hanson on land acquisitions

Marlborough Against Defence Land Grab committee member, Property Rights Australia representative and Marlborough landholder Joanne Rea said the support from Ms Hanson was welcomed.

"We are pleased to have support from One Nation," she said.

"A number of politicians have failed to realise that grand plans at the expense of the immediate stressors on ordinary working people and small business people are not winning votes."

She said there had been claims made that this could put at risk millions of dollars in investment and jobs.

"We believe that a truly neutral cost benefit analysis as opposed to a Claytons one will show that the impacts on the beef industry of such a large acquisition and the flow on effects to Marlborough and Rockhampton where many businesses exist to serve the cattle industry, including two meatworks, would show a modest at best, net benefit," she said.

"Family businesses in Marlborough and Rockhampton will suffer with many of the benefits flowing to Singaporean companies such as the wholly owned Singaporean company, Primary Industries Qld. Pty. Ltd. or PIQ Logistics which already does a great deal of work for SAF.

"Landowners have been treated appallingly by Government with all the positives of the $2.2billion presented to us before the election and any whiff of acquisition hidden until afterwards."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  constitution high court one nation party pauline hanson shoalwater bay expansion shoalwater bay miltiary training area

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

TAKING art to a whole new level, the party going on at Brisbane’s GOMA (Gallery of Modern Art) is comparable to Willy Wonker’s world.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Premier's forum covers Shoalwater, Rookwood, GKI and breasts

Premier's forum covers Shoalwater, Rookwood, GKI and breasts

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Region's problems not all about Shoalwater, catch up on community's big questions for Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Second teen arrested over alleged youth gang bashing

Glenmore IGA supermarket.

UPDATE: Another 14-year-old girl arrested after supermarket bashing

Accused murderer allegedly told victim he would 'kill him in his sleep'

Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton

Witness tells court of alleged threat

Q&A with Capras coach Kim Williams

Capras coach Kim Williams.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Coach extremely happy with Capras pre-season preparations

Local Partners

Accused murderer allegedly told victim he would 'kill him in his sleep'

Witness tells court of alleged threat

Figures show Australians against Adani funding commitments

Prime Minister Malcolm Turbull

The majority of Australians disagree with Turnbull's spending

Yoga and art join forces to calm the mind

CALMING: Yoga instructor Shelly McArdle and Rockhampton Art Gallery Director Bianca Acimovic in the art gallery where yoga sessions will be held every Wednesday morning from 7am-8am.

Yoga in the art gallery starts tomorrow

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Premier to hold Town Hall meeting in Rocky

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited a Rockhampton High school in 2015

Residents invited to Town Hall meeting with Premier

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

COMEDIAN Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in first I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! tucker trial

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Grand family living with spectacular views

15 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000

andbull; 4 generously sized bedrooms with additional office all boasting built in wardrobes, security screen and ceiling fans. andbull; The beautifully spacious...

Prime 2002 m/ Half Acre Homesite

2 Peregrin Court, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Located on the corner of Peregrin Court and Tomtit Avenue at Riverside ... $209,000

Located on the corner of Peregrin Court and Tomtit Avenue at Riverside Estate is this level easy to build on allotment with two street access. Town water, power...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

RESORT STYLE LIVING

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $369,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

Unique Family Home opposite Parkland and Playground

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Nestled in a quiet neighbourhood, just a stone's throw from schools and Stockland Shopping Centre is this truly uniquely designed, spacious family home, directly...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHS. LARGE CORNER BLOCK.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: 12 Doongarra Crescent Gracemere QLD 4702. Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $349,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

HOUSE OF THE WEEK. $389,000

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $395,000

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

OFFERS OVER $355,000! OWNER INSTRUCTS TO SELL TODAY !!!!!!

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 offers over...

Move in today or rent out immediately in this well sort after address in Norman gardens. This is the home for the busy professional or a small family. Fully fenced...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

PROPERTY: The Rocky and Cap Coast suburbs to watch

Core Logic property statistics reveal Rockhampton's median house price rose 11% to $287,000 in the September quarter but units dropped 22.6%.

Median house price lifts 11% to $287,000 but units drop 22.6%

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!