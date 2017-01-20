SHOALWATER: "They need to stand up and give us answers now”

DON'T talk about putting it on ice. Don't talk about pausing.

Just give timelines to the landholders and business owners impacted by the proposed 162,000ha expansion of Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area, and extend the terms of reference.

That was the message presented at a meeting yesterday afternoon between Federal Shadow Agriculture Minister Joel Fitzgibbon, Queensland ALP Senator Murray Watts, State Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, landholders and Marlborough business owners.

Initially, Cr Ludwig said the most sensible thing to do was to ask the Minister (of Defence Marise Payne) to hit the pause button on all acquisitions.

Cr Ludwig said this needed to be paused until the Federal Government could convince the community of the overwhelming need for the expansion and demonstrate the exact intentions.

However, Joanne Rea, who owns Edengarry, a property in the land acquisition area, and is the Property Rights Australia representative, said that to pause, or put 'on ice' as Capricornia MP Michelle Landry suggested on Tuesday, would add further stress to the community.

"I think there is a lot of stress in the community,” she told the politicians.

"I think a pause would add to that stress.”

Danii McKenzie owns Marlborough Motors with her husband Daryl and said the proposal had already caused too much pressure on them.

"They need to stand up and give us answers now,” she said.

Cr Ludwig said his concern was that if 'willing sellers' continued to sell to the Australian Defence Force, it would create argument for compulsory acquisition.

Minister Fitzgibbon said the proposal was already having an economic impact on people's lives with reports farmers had abandoned environmental projects and stopped planting crops to feed cattle.

A number of sale contracts fell over in Stanage Bay last year after landholders received letters about the land acquisition.