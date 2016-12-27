32°
Shock drug driver figures in Central Region for Boxing Day

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 27th Dec 2016 11:51 AM

ALMOST 80 per cent of Queensland's drug drivers caught on Boxing Day were pulled over in the Central Region.

Central Region police officers carried out 18 drug roadside tests with all of them returning a positive reading.

The region takes in the Sunshine Coast, Wide Bay, Capricornia and Mackay areas.

Across Queensland, conducted 119 RDTs (Roadside Drug Tests) with 22 drivers returning a positive test.

Meanwhile, eight people returned positive readings on random breath tests in the Queensland Police Service Central Region on Boxing Day.

The eight were among 2456 RBTs carried out in the region. 

This is compared to the overall figures for Queensland which included 37 people caught drink driving and 9450 RBTs conducted.

In the Central Region, there were two crashes with three people injured.

There were also three people caught not wearing seat belts.

There were 154 speed camera detections and 159 non speed camera detections and there were a total of 244 infringement notices issued.

Topics:  christmas 2016 drug driver qldroadsafety

