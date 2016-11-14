34°
SHOCKING: 32 kittens dumped in one weekend

Maddelin McCosker | 14th Nov 2016 2:44 PM
A Capricorn Animal Aid carer holds two of the sick kittens dumped over the weekend.
A Capricorn Animal Aid carer holds two of the sick kittens dumped over the weekend. Contributed

CAPRICORN Animal Aid is seeking help from the public in the form of a GoFundMe page, after 18 kittens were dumped outside a local vet clinic on Sunday.

The kittens were found in a cage outside a veterinary clinic in Dean Street in very poor condition, making it a bad start to the summer breeding season.

Rochelle Vycke, CAA's Cat Coordinator, said if the kittens had not been found, they would have died.

"If they had have been left there any longer the majority of them woUld have died...it would have been a slow, painful death for them if they weren't found,” Ms Vycke said.

After testing at the Alma Street vet it was discovered all of the kittens were suffering from Cat Flu, which can be very serious for kittens if they are not vaccinated.

The incident isn't the first CAA have dealt with in the past few days, with 14 kittens being dumped throughout the day on Saturday.

CAA has taken to social media to ensure the kittens can be cared for and receive vaccinations, microchips as well as being de-sexed, saying "we can't save them if we don't have the finances".

A GoFundMe page was set up on Sunday night with the hope of raising $5000 to pay for the kitten's treatment.

So far, $3,980 has already been received, with one woman alone donating $1500 to the cause.

If you want to donate to the cause visit www.gofundme.com/capricorn-animal-aid-18-kittens or go to the CAA website at www.capricornanimalaid.org.au/ and click donate.

Topics:  animal abuse capricorn animal aid kittens

Local Partners

