Shocking Capricornia drug statistics revealed

Melanie Plane
| 3rd Oct 2016 1:42 PM
Ipswich Police seized a large quantity of drugs (Ice) and money after they pulled over a female driver in a stolen vehicle. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
IT IS no secret drugs are destroying lives throughout the Capricornia region at an ever increasing rate.

In the past year alone, the rate of drug offences in the region has sky-rocketed by 19.1% according to the Queensland Police 2015/16 Annual Statistical Review released on Friday.

From 2015-16, police have recorded 4827 drug related offences across the district including 46 for trafficking, 1944 for possession, 133 for production, 404 for selling/supplying and 2300 other drug offences.

With a 9% increase in drug offences recorded across Queensland in the past year, the Palaszczuk Government is launching a multi-pronged attack on the scourge of drugs to limit the devastating impact on the community and its residents.

As a key speaker at a Community Forum on Ice and Other Drugs in the Yeppoon Town Hall last week, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga moved to reassure the public the Palaszczuk Government remains committed to further responses to reduce the impact of ice.

"These responses will be informed by submissions received to the discussion paper 'Ways to combat ice addiction in Queensland' and align with work under the Queensland Alcohol and Other Drug Action Plan 2015-17, and the National Ice Action Strategy 2015 which was developed following recommendations of the National Ice Taskforce,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The Department of Health is undertaking planning to guide future investment in State-funded mental health, alcohol and other drug services.

"To help combat this we have deployed a further 266 police officers throughout the state, to target those producing, distributing and using drugs, and particularly ice.”

Ms Lauga said the Crime Commission of Queensland reports there had been considerable growth in the past three years in the methylamphetamine market.

"And what really worries me, and I'm sure everyone in this community, is that the CCQ has strong evidence that interstate organised crime groups are targeting regional areas of Queensland, like Rockhampton and Livingstone shire, for the supply of Ice because of the higher profit margins supplying these areas," Mrs Lauga said.

"To help those who have, sadly, become addicted to ice, and their families, we are working on critical treatment types such as withdrawal management (detox) and rehabilitation services (including flexible and accessible options for delivery such as non-residential services).

Family members affected by AOD use issues of a loved one can contact the FDS Support Line on 1300 368 186 (available 24 hours, 7 days a week).

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  drugs, ice, methylamphetamine, queensland police

