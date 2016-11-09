SHOCKING: Is this Rocky's worst drink driver?

Police intercept an alleged drink-driver outside the Criterion Hotel in Rockhampton.

A CAIRNS woman could lose her licence, have to pay a fine of more than $3000, have her vehicle impounded and even face prison time after she appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning charged with high-range drink driving.

In a shocking case of drink driving, police allege 38-year-old Vanessa Smith was caught drunk behind the wheel of her vehicle outside the Criterion Hotel at 9.40pm on Sunday night following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The Morning Bulletin understands police were tipped off when the woman allegedly left the Oxford Hotel and was caught by police parking her vehicle outside the Criterion Hotel a short time later.

Smith allegedly recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.253 when breathe-tested by police at the scene.

An alleged drink-driver outside the Criterion Hotel in Rockhampton. Facebook

The matter was adjourned in Rockhampton court today.

According to Queensland Legislation, the maximum penalties that may apply for a first time high-range drink driving offence (0.15 BAC or higher) is a six month license suspension, $3,413 fine and 9 months imprisonment.

If you are charged with a repeat drink driving offence, you may have your car impounded (if you have a BAC 0.15 and over), have your licence disqualified for up to 2 years be fined up to $7,314 or be sentenced to a term of imprisonment determined by the court.

Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater of the Rockhampton Traffic Branch urged anyone who suspected someone of drink driving to call PoliceLink on 131 444 and report it.