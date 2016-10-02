31°
News

UPDATE: Two people in custody after shooting incident

Melanie Plane
Chloe Lyons
and | 2nd Oct 2016 3:19 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 4.03PM: POLICE reports indicate the house has been cleared.

A firearm has not yet been located and the person of interest has told police there is no firearm at the property. 

UPDATE 4PM: REPORTS indicated two people have been taken into custody.

The dog squad has been called off. 

There are reports a woman at the scene is having a panic attack and Queensland Ambulance Service will be attending.

UPDATE 3.56PM: REPORTS indicate the man is walking from the house towards police with his hands on his head. 

One man has been taken into custody. 

Police have eyes on a woman in the house. 

UPDATE 3.51PM: WITNESSES have told police the weapon is a break action shot gun, possibly 12 gauge.

The owner does not have a gun license.  

UPDATE 3.45PM: A DOG squad is being sent to the scene.

Stingers are being placed across the driveway of the property.

Police have their eyes on a male at the property. 

UPDATE 3.30PM: POLICE reports indicate the weapon has been discharged three to four times.

A police negotiator has been sent to the scene.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is being sent to the property although it's not known if anyone has been injured.

Police have spoken to witnesses at the scene. 

BREAKING 3.15PM: POLICE are racing to an incident in Kabra where a shotgun has reportedly been fired.   

Initial reports suggest a disturbance has broken out between a group of people at a Sommerset Rd address.   

Police are changing into bullet-proof vests to approach the scene.   

A black vehicle has reportedly left the scene.   

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  editors picks, police, shotgun, siege

UPDATE: Two people in custody after shooting incident

UPDATE: Two people in custody after shooting incident

Disturbance at Kabra turns violent with shotgun involved, police have taken two people into custody and will search the house.

Hard work pays for Rocky duo

Capras coach Jason Hetherington talks about the team's loss to Souths Logan and the upcoming game against the Ipswich Jets at Browne Park this weekend.

Storm star Munster's talent obvious from an early age

Knowing the time value of money

Tweed is facing a rental crisis.

David French offers up finance advice

CAR CHASE: Police attempt to intercept car on Farm St

Police generic

The car was overtaking vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

Local Partners

Anglican Church celebrates 140 years of Mother's Union

ROCKHAMPTON Diocese of the Anglican Church this week has celebrated the 140th anniversary of the founding of the Mother's Union in 1876.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Devoted father and fireman will be missed

NEVER FORGOTTEN: Howard Driver (left) passed away peacefully on August 24, 2016.

Devoted Father and fireman Howard Driver of Zilzie passes away.

WHAT’S ON: Your guide to the long weekend in CQ

Zombies will be on the loose at Rockhampton Regional Library for the zombie apocalypse on Saturday.

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered.

Latest deals and offers

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck has felt "vulnerable" since he became a father, because he feels his brood are even more "vulnerable" and has to protect them.

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' final words echo in Susan Schneider Williams' heart

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Could you imagine the swearing fit he must have went into?

The New Zealand house that hemp built

Hemp is an amazing substance useful for all kinds of applications

Jason Dundas ready for X Factor debut

The X Factor host Jason Dundas.

NEW season of reality singing show features new host and judges.

3 Bedroom Plus Office and Sparkling Pool

28 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $369,000

If you have been looking for a home for all of the family to enjoy close to major shopping, private and public schools and Rockhampton's air-port this home is a...

Inviting Family Home with Plus Size bedrooms!

2 Nardoo Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $419,000

With summer just around the corner now is the perfect time to snap up this great family home with sparkling in-ground pool and a huge entertainment area! The kids...

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

365 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Don't miss this bargain in Norman Gardens with-in walking distance to major shopping, restaurants, hotels, CQU University and just about everything else. Features...

Ready to Renovate Walk to the Base Hospital

114 North Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This classic Gable Home is in solid condition and has all of the features you require in a renovator: Weatherboard exterior with tongue and groove walls inside...

Quality Quality Quality

401/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 2 $395,000

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Lowset Block Home Close to Hospital

9 Vyner Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This lowset block home is located only a short walk to the Rockhampton Hospital and in a No through quiet little street on the top of Wandal. With 3 bedrooms and a...

Contemporary Classic In Quiet No Through Street

277 Elphinstone Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This classic split level brick and chamferboard home is located in the quiet end of Elphinstone Street surrounded by other well maintained homes. This home is...

The Perfect Family Home with In-Ground Pool

40 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 1 2 $360,000

An amazing large family home that is within walking distance to the Rockhampton Hospital, Co-Ed Grammar, Girls Grammar and The Crescent Lagoon Primary School. The...

Stunning Gable With Sensational Deck In Frenchville!

427 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Everything your family is looking for in a Fabulous Gable Family Home in Frenchville - amazing old world charm and character combined perfectly with ultra modern...

Do You Need A Large Family Home?

385 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment area is this large family home with internal stairs to a bedroom, 2nd bathroom, rumpus room with seamless flooring and...

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'