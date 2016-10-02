UPDATE: Two people in custody after shooting incident

UPDATE 4.03PM: POLICE reports indicate the house has been cleared.

A firearm has not yet been located and the person of interest has told police there is no firearm at the property.

UPDATE 4PM: REPORTS indicated two people have been taken into custody.

The dog squad has been called off.

There are reports a woman at the scene is having a panic attack and Queensland Ambulance Service will be attending.

UPDATE 3.56PM: REPORTS indicate the man is walking from the house towards police with his hands on his head.

One man has been taken into custody.

Police have eyes on a woman in the house.

UPDATE 3.51PM: WITNESSES have told police the weapon is a break action shot gun, possibly 12 gauge.

The owner does not have a gun license.

UPDATE 3.45PM: A DOG squad is being sent to the scene.

Stingers are being placed across the driveway of the property.

Police have their eyes on a male at the property.

UPDATE 3.30PM: POLICE reports indicate the weapon has been discharged three to four times.

A police negotiator has been sent to the scene.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is being sent to the property although it's not known if anyone has been injured.

Police have spoken to witnesses at the scene.

BREAKING 3.15PM: POLICE are racing to an incident in Kabra where a shotgun has reportedly been fired.

Initial reports suggest a disturbance has broken out between a group of people at a Sommerset Rd address.

Police are changing into bullet-proof vests to approach the scene.

A black vehicle has reportedly left the scene.