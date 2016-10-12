Show steers hit record 900c/kg

Landmark Toowoomba auctioneers (from left) Craig Deacon, Simon Booth and Landmark Dalby's Andrew Costello with a pen of steers at the Toowoomba saleyards which sold for $9/kg on Monday.

DEMAND for show steers has seen prices at the Toowoomba saleyards reach heights not seen before, but for Rockhampton our prices are set to remain steady.

On Monday a pen of steers sold for $9/kg, which smashed the previous record of $7.10/kg that was broken in March.

However for the CQXL Gracemere sale yards prices are looking to hold steady around the $4/kg mark.

Stock agent for TopX, Brad Mulvihill said the best price he recalls off of the top of his head was $4.54/kg at the Gracemere sale yards, which is a wonderful price for cattle.

"I can't see too much change at the moment for the Gracemere sale yards,” he said.

”We were getting sort of 3000 to 4000 head through the sale yards but now we're back to 2200 head.

”The demand is really strong.

"The demand is too high for the supply.”

Brad said for the time being things are looking pretty good for the Gracemere sales.

He expects that to remain the case right through until early next year.