Sickening act of CQ animal cruelty involved mutilation

IN A SICKENING act of animal cruelty, the ears of two bovines have been severed off and tied to the gate of a property near Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad are investigating the incident which occurred at Marlborough, north or Rocky, last week.

Preliminary information suggests that around 7pm on September 21 unknown persons have located two cattle belonging to a local property.

The person/s have then severed an ear from each of the bovines which displayed the earmarks of the property owner and tied them to a gate with a piece of wire before fleeing the scene.

It is unknown at this stage whether the ears were removed from live or deceased animals as no remains or injured cattle have been located.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen any unusual activity or suspicious persons on Marlborough Road on the evening of September 21 or early on September 22 to please contact the Rockhampton Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.