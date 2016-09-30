29°
News

Sickening act of CQ animal cruelty involved mutilation

Melanie Plane
| 30th Sep 2016 12:27 PM
Drought, cows, cattle, farm, calf.Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
Drought, cows, cattle, farm, calf.Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN191015RUR2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN A SICKENING act of animal cruelty, the ears of two bovines have been severed off and tied to the gate of a property near Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad are investigating the incident which occurred at Marlborough, north or Rocky, last week.

Preliminary information suggests that around 7pm on September 21 unknown persons have located two cattle belonging to a local property.

The person/s have then severed an ear from each of the bovines which displayed the earmarks of the property owner and tied them to a gate with a piece of wire before fleeing the scene.

It is unknown at this stage whether the ears were removed from live or deceased animals as no remains or injured cattle have been located.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen any unusual activity or suspicious persons on Marlborough Road on the evening of September 21 or early on September 22 to please contact the Rockhampton Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  animal cruelty, marborough, police, sarcis, stock and rural crime investigation

Singapore and Australia unite to fight terrorism

Singapore and Australia unite to fight terrorism

IN A BID to prevent terrorism, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Australian Defence Force (DFA) are elevating their defence relationship.

UPDATE: Two people airlifted after serious crash

Emergency Services: Ambulance, QAS,Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Emergency services clear the scene of serious crash

Dad misses son's first birthday to train for war

Miliatary Expert 2 Muhammad Efendi Ismail, Technician, Vehicle Recovery OIC, FSG

Leaving family behind to fight for Singapores freedom

UPDATE: Escaped prisoner ditches chase vehicle

Police

The man was due to be sentenced this morning

Local Partners

Ben Ross to attend Black Dog Ball

NRL Community Brand Ambassador Ben Ross will attend this year's Black Dog Ball on Saturday October 8.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Charity Gymkhana to raise funds for two organisations

DASH: Stevie Dilley at the Charity Gymkhana last year.

Charity Gymkhana on again this weekend

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

FUN RUN: The Capricorn Coast Running Festival is on again this Sunday.

Check out what's on today, tomorrow and Sunday here

Latest deals and offers

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

'WILL & Grace' star Debra Messing wants a "naughty" reunion of the show.

  • TV

  • 30th Sep 2016 2:00 PM

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Fancy racing a freight train?

Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Twelve Apostles feature

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

The Bachelorette contestant Tommy Saggus.

BRISBANE bachelor hopes show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Vendors Looking For A Definate Sale

398 Quay Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This is an excellent opportunity to enter the property market. Situated opposite our majestic Fitzroy River with access to Rockhamptons popular CBD offering you...

8429m2 OF POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT SITE IN BERSERKER

216 Craig Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase ... Expressions of...

Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase such a sizeable block in the suburb of Berserker. Complimented with bushland and Frenchman's...

$190000 negotiable and returns $310 per week rent. Better than money in the bank.

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

$235000 NEG! BIG DECK! SIZE DOES MATTER! EXTRA LARGE LIVING AREA AND ROOMS!

5 Duncan Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 3 $235000

769m2 fenced allotment with landscaped tropical gardens. Great side access, plenty of room for vehicle access. Ample room for a shed /pool. Close to Hospitals...

$115,000 NEGOTIABLE. GREAT BUY! BUILDING AND PEST AVAILABLE TO LOOK AT!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

- Breezy front veranda with security windows and a security door - Lounge room with timber tongue and groove walls, high ceilings, fans, air-conditioning and...

Ideal Starter Home

15 Bank Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $309,000

Flood free riverside location, making it the perfect hideaway. Be the new owner of this brand new house that has been designed to include all the convenience of a...

WHAT A BEAUTY!! Price + Location + Space = Value for money!!

16 Turner Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 3 2 $429,000

If you have always had a love for those Classic Colonial Queenslanders but never found one which is in great condition with everything done so all you need to do...

Distinctly Different A Class of its Own

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

Sitting in an elevated position this picturesque federation style home exudes warmth and ambience. With beautiful original features this home will delight any...

Frenchville Double Story Home With Internal Stairs

339 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Room for the growing family is what you will find here at 339 Philp Avenue. Offering upstairs downstairs living with the must have convenience of internal stairs.

Dual Living Opportunity across from the Beach!

19 Kennedy Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 2 MAKE AN OFFER

Enjoy living by the beach in this very spacious Zilzie home offering dual living opportunity! Two separate fully functional living areas split over two levels with...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual