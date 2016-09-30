Singapore and Australia unite to fight terrorism

TOUCHING BASE: Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman this week visited the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) troops currently participating in Exercise Wallaby at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area

IN A BID to prevent terrorism, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Australian Defence Force (DFA) are elevating their defence relationship.

The bilateral defence partnership is one of many initiatives included in the landmark Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership announced in May which will see Singapore increase personnel in the region to 14,000 a year and spend $2 billion on infrastructure and upgrades at Shoalwater Bay.

Other initiatives include new military and civilian exchanges and postings, enhancement of Exercise Trident to a signature joint bilateral military exercise between the SAF and the ADF, greater intelligence and information sharing in areas of mutual interest, such as counter-terrorism, new initiatives under the Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in Defence Science and Technology and organisation of the inaugural Track 1.5 Dialogue in Australia to discuss regional security issues.

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman this week visited the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) troops currently participating in Exercise Wallaby at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SBTA).

During his visit, Dr Maliki visited the exercise command post and boarded the AH-64D Apache and Super Puma helicopters for familiarisation flights over the training area.

Dr Maliki said the trip to Shoalwater certainly put the scale of Exercise Wallaby into perspective.

"As you know, Singapore is small and we do not have large training areas. We appreciate what we have in Australia,” Dr Maliki said.

"4542 square kilometers (SBTA size) is essentially almost four times the size of Singapore (719.1km2) and you can just imagine the sheer opportunities it creates for our servicemen to learn more about their own capabilities, hone their skills and to be integrated.

"In order for the Singapore Armed Forces to be an integrated fighting force to be able to protect Singapore and Singaporeans we need to have training areas that allow us to ensure that the different services are able to connect together and test their capabilities.”

With Exercise Wallaby now in its 26th year, Dr Maliki said the relationship between Singapore and Australia was going from strength to strength, particularly following the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"The bilateral relations, especially defence relations, between Singapore and Australia have been very strong and we are committed to continuing to strengthen that relationship. The defence relationship goes back many years in our history; we share similar history, similar perspective in the way we look at defence issues,” he said.

"The SAF has been deployed with the Australian armed forces in East Timor, Afghanistan and also in our counter ISIS operation of late.

"The bilateral defence relationship has been raised recently with the signing at Prime Minister level of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and we are committed to continuing in strengthening these relations.”

But Dr Maliki certainly wasn't giving too much away in regards to what the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, simply suggesting the $2B committed would be spent sometime in the next quarter of a decade.

"I think it is early days to talk about the cost and even what we are going to spend money on; more important is the principle behind this Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he said.

"First it is more than defence. There is going to be a strengthening of relationships in many different sectors including foreign policy, trade and education so it really is a strategic partnership that has levelled up and will level up the relationship between Singpore and Australia moving forward.

"We are really looking at how we can harness this relationship. The details need to be worked out on both sides - what Singapore needs and what Australia needs.”