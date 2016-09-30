Singapore troops a welcome sight in CQ

IT is hard to miss them when they are here.

When the Singaporean Armed Forces come to town they bring an impressive amount of equipment with them.

You can't miss the Chinook helicopters as they make their way to Shoalwater Bay.

The transport plane, a C-130 Hercules, has had many CQ residents doing a trip to the Rockhampton airport for a look.

I've been one of them.

The F-15 SG Strike Eagles have also been a big drawcard for both plane and photography enthusiasts.

With 4600 personnel this time around the exercises have grown from the 1200 personnel in the inaugural one in 1990.

Their visits to the region are nothing new, but many wonder what do we get out it.

We get a lot.

I recall in their early exercises in the 1990's they were doing tours through local landmarks, including the Rockhampton Heritage Village and were buying lots of gifts to take family back home.

With an increase in troops that has to mean an increase in money spent in our region.

This week for the first time they hosted local media crews to get behind the scenes looks at what goes on at Shoalwater Bay's Camp Growl.

Our staff were impressed with the set up, particularly of the food prep areas, which take in large quantities of local produce to provide enough food, you guessed it, to feed an army.

There are other benefits this region will also get, with the governments' agreements for upgrades to roads for a start.

They will be here for many years to come, so let's make them welcome.