Sizzling start to summer as temps soar in CQ

SUMMER DAYS: Nicole Schuler submitted this image of Nine Mile to The Morning Bulletin's weekly call for cover images on Facebook.

CENTRAL Queensland, you are in for a scorcher.

Summer is set to kick off with a vengeance, with many parts of the region expected to hit close to 40 degrees this weekend.

Officer in charge of the Rockhampton Bureau of Meteorology Paul Wilson said there was no relief in sight yet for the high temperatures expected to hit later this week into the weekend.

Although there's a chance of a shower or storm in Rockhampton today, Mr Wilson said he wasn't expecting too much rain to cool the region down.

Things will really heat up during the first days of December, with Saturday set to hit 38 degrees and Sunday and Monday expected to reach 36 degrees.

With clear days, Mr Wilson said there would be little relief from the dry heat brought in by north-westerly winds.

Those in the Central Highlands are in for even hotter days, with Emerald and surrounds hitting tops of 41 degrees on Saturday and 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

However, Mr Wilson said the southern Central Highlands may see a shower or storm on these days.

Coastal areas will be a little cooler, with Yeppoon expected to hit 31 degrees Saturday and 30 degrees both Sunday and Monday.

Mr Wilson said the bureau could only forecast a week in advance and at this stage couldn't see things cooling down any time soon.

Fire danger rating Rural Fire Service

The Rural Fire Service is predicting the Fire Danger Rating for the Central Highlands and Coalfields will sit at very high for the remainder of the week, while Capricornia's rating will rise from high to very high on Saturday.

With things heating up, authorities are also warning about the risk of heat stroke where the body loses ability to control temperature.

The elderly and infants are most likely to suffer from heat stroke.

When suffering from heat stroke, the skin will be hot and flushed and may be dry or wet.