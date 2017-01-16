Skater boys and girls get some much needed shade

FULLY SICK: Cr Lyn Jones at the Clermont skate park with Kieran Goetz.

CLERMONT skaters will be even cooler with the installation of a hard-cover shade structure at the popular hangout spot.

Installation of the 25 by 30 metre wide upgrade will start next week on Monday, January 23 using money promised in the 2016-2017 Connecting our Communities budget.

Mayor Anne Baker says it is another positive addition under Isaac Regional Council's SHARP program; Strengthening Healthy and Attractive Regional Places.

"I'm pleased to announce we are installing a hard roof shade structure, rather than shade sails,” she says.

"The new fit for purpose design will deliver vital long-term infrastructure to Clermont.”

Clermont Councillor Lyn Jones says the shade cover will provide much-needed sun protection during our region's hottest months.

"With soaring temperatures this summer, the new structure will offer a welcome reprieve from the heat,” she says.

"Weather permitting, construction will take around four weeks and the ramps will be closed for public use during this time.”