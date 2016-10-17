Slice of franchise up for grabs soon

Domino's Pizza is on its way to Gracemere.

DOMINO'S is on its way to Gracemere and is expected to bring up to 30 new full and part-time jobs with it.

The pizza chain plan to open a local store in town in the next few months and are on the lookout for local entrepreneurs hoping to get a slice of the action and become the local franchisee to own and operate the store.

"We are looking for a local entrepreneur to become the new store franchisee,” Domino's Australia and New Zealand chief executive officer Nick Night said.

"We're searching for people who have the desire to own their own business and who are determined, passionate and committed to success.

"The Gracemere Domino's store will create up to 30 new full and part-time jobs and supply the region with thousands of piping hot pizzas, tasty sides and decadent desserts every week.”

Nick also said it is the perfect time for people to consider a career in franchising with Domino's, as the business expands its stores with the latest technology and the biggest menu change since 2009 called 'Taste the Colour'.

He said the Gracemere store would be equipped with GPS Driver Tracker and On Time Cooking, as well as the new store look with digital menu boards, Wi-Fi and new store design.