Small Business Champion appointed in Queensland first

Queensland has appointed its first Small Business Champion.

SMALL Business Minister Leeanne Enoch has announced Queensland businesswoman and open data advocate Maree Adshead as Queensland's first Small Business Champion.

Minister Enoch said Ms Adshead's appointment would provide the state's small business sector with another strong advocate and return Queensland's input to the national small business policy table.

The Small Business Champion has an important role to engage federal and state small business commissioners and provide advice to the Queensland Small Business Advisory Council as well as chair the newly formed Better Regulation Taskforce.

Ms Adshead said it was a privilege to be appointed Small Business Champion. She comes to the role after a successful legal career and a reputation for innovation excellence through her work as a start-up co-founder.

"My intent is to remain pragmatic and champion only those areas that can make a difference.”

The Small Business Champion is a key commitment under the Queensland Government's Advancing Small Business Queensland Strategy 2016-20.

For more information go to dtesb.qld.gov.au/ small-business